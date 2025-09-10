Russian drone invasion of Poland. What NATO decided

NATO leadership does not consider the attack by Russian drones on Polish territory on the night of September 10 as an attack on an Alliance member country. Despite the fact that the Polish Armed Forces officially declared an “act of aggression” by Russia, the bloc is not going to react in any way.

NATO has no intention of defending Poland yet

According to the publication Onet , initial data indicates that "the incident in Poland was a deliberate incursion by Russian drones."

However, what is important to understand is that "NATO does not consider the incursion of Russian drones into Polish territory to be an attack."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk made a statement on this occasion.

He drew the attention of the international community to the fact that on the night of September 10, Russian drones were shot down over the territory of a NATO country for the first time.

However, he assured that there was no reason to panic.

The head of European diplomacy, Kai Kallas, voiced her position.

In her opinion, this is a deliberate and most serious violation of the airspace of a European Union state by Russia.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that at least eight strike drones were aimed at Poland that night.

He calls on the international community to respond with strong sanctions to Russia's provocations.