Russian drone hits house in Poland — photo

According to Polish media, a Russian drone hit a residential building in Wyryki (Włodawa County) in the Lublin Voivodeship. The roof of the building and a car parked nearby were damaged.
Damage discovered in Poland after Russian attack
Debris from a Russian drone fell on a residential building in the village of Vyriki.
This was confirmed by Deputy Inspector Andrzej Fiolek from the Voivodeship Police Department in Lublin.
The drone strikes hit the roof of the building and a car parked nearby.
The mayor of Volodavsk County, Mariusz Zanko, made a statement on this matter:
According to local residents, they heard an explosion and also saw Polish fighter jets.
