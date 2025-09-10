Russian drone hits house in Poland — photo
Source:  Polsat News

According to Polish media, a Russian drone hit a residential building in Wyryki (Włodawa County) in the Lublin Voivodeship. The roof of the building and a car parked nearby were damaged.

Debris from a Russian drone fell on a residential building in the village of Vyriki.

This was confirmed by Deputy Inspector Andrzej Fiolek from the Voivodeship Police Department in Lublin.

No one was injured, a police spokesman said.

The drone strikes hit the roof of the building and a car parked nearby.

The mayor of Volodavsk County, Mariusz Zanko, made a statement on this matter:

"There was an incident in the village of Vyriki where a residential building was damaged. We don't know the exact details yet; we don't know if it was the drone itself that fell on the building and damaged the roof and ceiling, or if it was debris from the drone," he explained.

According to local residents, they heard an explosion and also saw Polish fighter jets.

The situation is quite complex and alarming, and there is indeed great concern among residents, the mayor added.

