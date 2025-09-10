Russian drone hits house in Poland — photo

According to Polish media, a Russian drone hit a residential building in Wyryki (Włodawa County) in the Lublin Voivodeship. The roof of the building and a car parked nearby were damaged.

Damage discovered in Poland after Russian attack

Debris from a Russian drone fell on a residential building in the village of Vyriki.

This was confirmed by Deputy Inspector Andrzej Fiolek from the Voivodeship Police Department in Lublin.

No one was injured, a police spokesman said.

Photo: polsatnews.pl

The drone strikes hit the roof of the building and a car parked nearby.

The mayor of Volodavsk County, Mariusz Zanko, made a statement on this matter:

"There was an incident in the village of Vyriki where a residential building was damaged. We don't know the exact details yet; we don't know if it was the drone itself that fell on the building and damaged the roof and ceiling, or if it was debris from the drone," he explained.

Photo: screenshot

According to local residents, they heard an explosion and also saw Polish fighter jets.