Air defense neutralized 413 out of 458 targets during massive Russian attack

During the night of September 9-10, the Russian invaders launched a combined strike on the territory of Ukraine using strike UAVs and ground-based, air-based, and sea-based missiles. The enemy used 458 air attack vehicles for the new attack.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — how the air defense worked

For the air attack, the enemy used:

415 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs and drones of other types from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Chauda — TOT of Crimea, more than 250 of them — Shaheds;

42 cruise/aviation missiles Kh-101/Kalibr/Kh-59(69) from Saratov Oblast — Russian Federation, Black Sea area;

1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from Voronezh Oblast, Russia.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 413 air targets: Share

386 enemy Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones;

27 cruise/aircraft missiles Kh-101/Kalibr/Kh-59(69).

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the hits of 16 missiles and 21 strike UAVs at 17 locations.