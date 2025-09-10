Air defense neutralized 413 out of 458 targets during massive Russian attack
Air defense neutralized 413 out of 458 targets during massive Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
During the night of September 9-10, the Russian invaders launched a combined strike on the territory of Ukraine using strike UAVs and ground-based, air-based, and sea-based missiles. The enemy used 458 air attack vehicles for the new attack.

  • At least 8 enemy UAVs breached Ukrainian airspace, highlighting the severity of the threat posed by the Russian incursion.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the destruction of 16 missiles and 21 strike UAVs at 17 different locations, underscoring the intensity of the engagement.

For the air attack, the enemy used:

  • 415 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs and drones of other types from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Chauda — TOT of Crimea, more than 250 of them — Shaheds;

  • 42 cruise/aviation missiles Kh-101/Kalibr/Kh-59(69) from Saratov Oblast — Russian Federation, Black Sea area;

  • 1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from Voronezh Oblast, Russia.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 413 air targets:

  • 386 enemy Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones;

  • 27 cruise/aircraft missiles Kh-101/Kalibr/Kh-59(69).

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the hits of 16 missiles and 21 strike UAVs at 17 locations.

What is important to understand is that at least 8 enemy UAVs crossed the state border of Ukraine towards the Republic of Poland.

