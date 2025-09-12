Polish authorities reacted harshly to Trump's statement about Russia's "mistake"

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski were outraged by US leader Donald Trump's statement that Russia allegedly "mistakenly" launched a drone attack on their country.

Tusk and Sikorski responded to Trump

The Polish Prime Minister reacted ironically to the new cynical statement of the US President.

We would also like the drone attack on Poland to be a mistake. But it is not. And we know it. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

The head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, also made a statement on this matter.

"No, it was not a mistake," the Polish Foreign Minister laconically commented on the US president's assumptions. Share

Sikorsky reminded Trump and the international community that when 19 Russian drones attacked Poland, there were over 400 of them over Ukraine, as well as several dozen missiles.

Ambassador Piotr Lukasiewicz reported that the Polish Embassy in Ukraine has eliminated the consequences of the Russian attack and is operating normally.