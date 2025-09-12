Polish authorities reacted harshly to Trump's statement about Russia's "mistake"

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski were outraged by US leader Donald Trump's statement that Russia allegedly "mistakenly" launched a drone attack on their country.
Points of attention
- The statements from Tusk, Sikorski, and Ambassador Lukasiewicz underscore the gravity of the situation and the need for international attention and cooperation in addressing such threats.
- Ambassador Piotr Lukasiewicz's report on the drone attack over Ukraine further emphasizes the scale of the incident and the ongoing security challenges faced by the region.
Tusk and Sikorski responded to Trump
The Polish Prime Minister reacted ironically to the new cynical statement of the US President.
The head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, also made a statement on this matter.
Sikorsky reminded Trump and the international community that when 19 Russian drones attacked Poland, there were over 400 of them over Ukraine, as well as several dozen missiles.
Ambassador Piotr Lukasiewicz reported that the Polish Embassy in Ukraine has eliminated the consequences of the Russian attack and is operating normally.
