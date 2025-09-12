"The threat of war is imminent, and the Poles are up to their ears in it." Orban began intimidating Poland
Orban has once again started sowing panic in Europe
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban has called Russian drones over Poland unacceptable, but he has also begun to claim that this was expected. Against this backdrop, the pro-Russian politician added that war is inevitable, especially for Poland.

  • The incident involving Russian drones in Polish airspace serves as a stark example of the volatile circumstances in Europe, as highlighted by Orban's statements.
  • The ongoing situation underscores the importance of diplomatic efforts and international cooperation to prevent further escalation and maintain peace in the region.

The Hungarian Prime Minister calls on the international community not to ignore the fact that this happened in Poland.

He began to claim that Hungarians consider Poles their friends and worry about them.

From the first moment, we called the invasion of Russian drones into Polish territory unacceptable, and we stand on the side of the Poles, we are 100 percent in solidarity with them.

According to the pro-Russian politician, the incident with the Russian drones is an embodiment or parable of the dangerous circumstances “in which we live every day.”

Against this backdrop, he declared that "the threat of war is imminent."

Orban began to assure that the Hungarians were not involved in the war, they were keeping their distance, and "the Poles were up to their ears in it."

As previously mentioned, on the night from Tuesday to Wednesday during Russia's attack on Ukraine, Russian drones violated Polish airspace 19 times.

