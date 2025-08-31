Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó is publicly complaining that the European Commission has still not responded to a letter from Slovakia and Hungary regarding Ukraine's powerful strikes on the Russian Druzhba oil pipeline.

Hungary continues to panic

The Hungarian Foreign Minister expressed his indignation after an informal meeting of EU ministers in Copenhagen.

According to Szijjártó, he has already realized that the European Union does not attach much importance to Hungary's energy security.

Orban's henchman began to publicly complain that official Brussels had still not responded to the letter from the governments of Hungary and Slovakia.

What is important to understand is that in it Bratislava and Budapest called on the European Commission "to at least implement its own decision and take measures against Ukraine, which threatens the energy security of EU member states."

As Peter Szijjártó claims, Orbán's government will supposedly protect the country and the economy from all this pressure, as well as protect the Hungarian people from the negative consequences of the war.

On the morning of August 22, Hungary received a report that the Druzhba oil pipeline on the Russian-Belarusian border had been "attacked for the third time in a short time."

Amid recent events, Hungarian leader Viktor Orban decided to write a letter to US President Donald Trump in connection with Ukraine's attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline, and the latter allegedly replied that he was angry.