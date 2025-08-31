EU ignores Hungary's complaint about strikes on Druzhba — Orban's team is furious
Category
Politics
Publication date

EU ignores Hungary's complaint about strikes on Druzhba — Orban's team is furious

Hungary continues to panic
Читати українською
Source:  Index

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó is publicly complaining that the European Commission has still not responded to a letter from Slovakia and Hungary regarding Ukraine's powerful strikes on the Russian Druzhba oil pipeline.

Points of attention

  • Recent attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline prompt Hungary's leader Orban to seek support from US President Donald Trump, further escalating tensions.
  • Amid escalating tensions and concerns over energy security, Hungary vows to protect its interests and economy against external pressures and potential consequences of the conflict.

Hungary continues to panic

The Hungarian Foreign Minister expressed his indignation after an informal meeting of EU ministers in Copenhagen.

According to Szijjártó, he has already realized that the European Union does not attach much importance to Hungary's energy security.

Orban's henchman began to publicly complain that official Brussels had still not responded to the letter from the governments of Hungary and Slovakia.

What is important to understand is that in it Bratislava and Budapest called on the European Commission "to at least implement its own decision and take measures against Ukraine, which threatens the energy security of EU member states."

As Peter Szijjártó claims, Orbán's government will supposedly protect the country and the economy from all this pressure, as well as protect the Hungarian people from the negative consequences of the war.

On the morning of August 22, Hungary received a report that the Druzhba oil pipeline on the Russian-Belarusian border had been "attacked for the third time in a short time."

Amid recent events, Hungarian leader Viktor Orban decided to write a letter to US President Donald Trump in connection with Ukraine's attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline, and the latter allegedly replied that he was angry.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US and Hungary will help the AFU, despite the position of Trump and Orban
NATO
Trump and Orban supported NATO's position on Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hungary and Slovakia staged a showdown in the EU over Ukraine
Hungary and Slovakia continue to “sing along” with the Kremlin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hungary timidly banned entry to USF commander Brody — Szibiga reacted
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Sybiga

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?