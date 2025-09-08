Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cynically stated that as a result of ongoing negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine, its territory will be divided into three zones — Russian, demilitarized, and Western.
Points of attention
- Viktor Orban cynically predicts the division of Ukraine into three zones - Russian, demilitarized, and Western, sparking controversy and debate.
- Orban's emphasis on a 'Russian zone' and opposition to Ukraine's EU and NATO accession highlight his strategic cooperation proposal with Russia.
- The ongoing discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine are seen as a subtle acceptance of the division, with focus now on the size and format of each zone.
Orban made a cynical statement about the future of Ukraine
According to him, the current discussions in Europe about security guarantees actually already recognize the existence of a "Russian zone," and only its size and format are currently being discussed. Orban stressed that the issue of the so-called demilitarized zone is also still open.
In addition, Orban once again spoke out against Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, noting that this would supposedly lead to war with Russia and destroy the European economy.
