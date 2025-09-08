Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cynically stated that as a result of ongoing negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine, its territory will be divided into three zones — Russian, demilitarized, and Western.

Orban made a cynical statement about the future of Ukraine

According to him, the current discussions in Europe about security guarantees actually already recognize the existence of a "Russian zone," and only its size and format are currently being discussed. Orban stressed that the issue of the so-called demilitarized zone is also still open.

The fate of Ukraine seems to be decided. Today, Europe is "elegantly" discussing security guarantees, but these guarantees actually mean the division of Ukraine. The result of the division of Ukraine will be a Russian zone, a demilitarized zone, and a western zone. The Russian zone already exists. Today, the debate is only about how many regions it should include. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

In addition, Orban once again spoke out against Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, noting that this would supposedly lead to war with Russia and destroy the European economy.