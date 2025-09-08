Orban cynically predicts the division of Ukraine into three parts
Orban cynically predicts the division of Ukraine into three parts

Orban
Читати українською
Source:  Magyar Nemzet

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cynically stated that as a result of ongoing negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine, its territory will be divided into three zones — Russian, demilitarized, and Western.

Points of attention

  • Viktor Orban cynically predicts the division of Ukraine into three zones - Russian, demilitarized, and Western, sparking controversy and debate.
  • Orban's emphasis on a 'Russian zone' and opposition to Ukraine's EU and NATO accession highlight his strategic cooperation proposal with Russia.
  • The ongoing discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine are seen as a subtle acceptance of the division, with focus now on the size and format of each zone.

Orban made a cynical statement about the future of Ukraine

According to him, the current discussions in Europe about security guarantees actually already recognize the existence of a "Russian zone," and only its size and format are currently being discussed. Orban stressed that the issue of the so-called demilitarized zone is also still open.

The fate of Ukraine seems to be decided. Today, Europe is "elegantly" discussing security guarantees, but these guarantees actually mean the division of Ukraine. The result of the division of Ukraine will be a Russian zone, a demilitarized zone, and a western zone. The Russian zone already exists. Today, the debate is only about how many regions it should include.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

In addition, Orban once again spoke out against Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, noting that this would supposedly lead to war with Russia and destroy the European economy.

At the same time, he called for an agreement with Russia that would provide for "strategic cooperation and Ukraine's refusal to join Euro-Atlantic structures."

