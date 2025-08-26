Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he considers Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's words about the Russian Druzhba oil pipeline "blackmail and threats." Moreover, the pro-Russian politician is trying to intimidate Kyiv, saying that this "will have long-term consequences."

Orban resorts to threats again

According to the scandalous Hungarian politician, he had an eventful weekend.

For example, Viktor Orban began to cynically lie that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky openly threatened Hungary.

He admitted that they are shooting at the Druzhba pipeline because we do not support their accession to the EU. This shows that the Hungarians made the right decision. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

The pro-Russian politician shamelessly added that "blackmail, bombing, and threats will not get anyone into the EU."

Zelensky's words will have long-term consequences, Viktor Orban publicly threatened. Share

What is important to understand is that currently the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces under the command of "Magyar" Robert Brovdi have a significant influence on the position of the Hungarian authorities.

They have already struck the pumping station of the Russian Druzhba oil pipeline several times.