Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he considers Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's words about the Russian Druzhba oil pipeline "blackmail and threats." Moreover, the pro-Russian politician is trying to intimidate Kyiv, saying that this "will have long-term consequences."
Points of attention
- The ongoing conflict highlights the potential impact on the Ukraine-Hungary relationship and the fate of the Druzhba oil pipeline, as Zelenskyy emphasizes the significance of Hungary's position.
- Amid the escalating rhetoric and actions, the need for diplomatic resolution and de-escalation becomes crucial to prevent further deterioration in the fragile Hungarian-Ukrainian ties.
Orban resorts to threats again
According to the scandalous Hungarian politician, he had an eventful weekend.
For example, Viktor Orban began to cynically lie that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky openly threatened Hungary.
The pro-Russian politician shamelessly added that "blackmail, bombing, and threats will not get anyone into the EU."
What is important to understand is that currently the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces under the command of "Magyar" Robert Brovdi have a significant influence on the position of the Hungarian authorities.
They have already struck the pumping station of the Russian Druzhba oil pipeline several times.
