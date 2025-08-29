Ukraine's accession to the EU. Costa will try to persuade Orban

European Council President Antonio Costa intends to discuss Hungary's position on Ukraine's European integration in detail during a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest on September 10.
Points of attention
- The outcome of the meeting could have significant implications for Ukraine's path towards EU accession and Hungary's role in shaping European policies.
- The discussions between Costa and Orban underscore the ongoing challenges and diplomacy efforts within the European Council regarding Ukraine's integration.
Costa intends to reach an agreement with Orban
As Ukrainian journalists managed to find out, on September 10, the President of the European Council will try to convince the pro-Russian politician to no longer block the opening of negotiation clusters for Ukraine.
According to one anonymous source, the meeting between Orban and Kosta "is planned as part of the European Council President's tour of EU capitals for Wednesday, September 10."
He also added that it is important for President Kosta that the EU enlargement process moves forward.
