Ukraine's accession to the EU. Costa will try to persuade Orban

European Council President Antonio Costa intends to discuss Hungary's position on Ukraine's European integration in detail during a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest on September 10.

Costa intends to reach an agreement with Orban

As Ukrainian journalists managed to find out, on September 10, the President of the European Council will try to convince the pro-Russian politician to no longer block the opening of negotiation clusters for Ukraine.

"On enlargement, we regret that Hungary is blocking the opening of clusters for Ukraine. In fact, this concerns not only enlargement, but also Ukrainian issues in general — Hungary remains aloof from the other 26 member states. This is a regular topic of discussion between President Costa and Prime Minister Orban," an insider told the media. Share

According to one anonymous source, the meeting between Orban and Kosta "is planned as part of the European Council President's tour of EU capitals for Wednesday, September 10."

He also added that it is important for President Kosta that the EU enlargement process moves forward.