US senators found the "key" to ending Russia's war against Ukraine

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick are working hard on a new plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war. They will urge their colleagues to tie a bill on tough sanctions against Russia to a must-pass bill on funding the federal government.

Senators plan to make sanctions against Russian oil mandatory before adoption

Journalists point out that the leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives are not currently putting this document to a vote, as US leader Donald Trump is in no hurry to impose new sanctions against Russia.

A mandatory financial bill, known as a Continuing Resolution (CR), could give proponents a chance to push through a sanctions package. Share

Graham and Fitzpatrick personally made a statement on this matter.

According to them, this week they will call on colleagues from both parties to support this initiative to advance this legislation and stand up for freedom from tyranny.

They also emphasized that time is of the essence.