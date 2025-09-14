US senators found the "key" to ending Russia's war against Ukraine
US senators found the "key" to ending Russia's war against Ukraine

Senators plan to make sanctions against Russian oil mandatory before adoption
Source:  Reuters

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick are working hard on a new plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war. They will urge their colleagues to tie a bill on tough sanctions against Russia to a must-pass bill on funding the federal government.

Points of attention

  • The Senate and House leaders are waiting on a response from President Trump, whose position on imposing new sanctions against Russia is crucial for moving forward with the proposed plan.
  • The proposed plan could potentially create a pathway for passing a sanctions package, despite challenges in getting the document to a vote due to the current political climate.

Senators plan to make sanctions against Russian oil mandatory before adoption

Journalists point out that the leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives are not currently putting this document to a vote, as US leader Donald Trump is in no hurry to impose new sanctions against Russia.

A mandatory financial bill, known as a Continuing Resolution (CR), could give proponents a chance to push through a sanctions package.

Graham and Fitzpatrick personally made a statement on this matter.

According to them, this week they will call on colleagues from both parties to support this initiative to advance this legislation and stand up for freedom from tyranny.

They also emphasized that time is of the essence.

"We are convinced that a combination of sanctions and tariffs, along with the sale of high-tech American weapons to Ukraine, is the key to forcing Putin to sit at the negotiating table for a just and honorable peace," they emphasized.

