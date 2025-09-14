According to Keith Kellogg, the US President's special representative for Ukraine, Russia has lost any chance of winning this war, which means that Ukraine will definitely not be defeated.

Kellogg is confident in Ukraine's strength

A statement on this matter was made at the 21st Annual Meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES).

Ukraine will not lose this war. Ukrainians have a moral superiority over Russia, that is obvious. Keith Kellogg US President's Special Representative for Ukraine

He also drew attention to the fact that it was Ukraine, against the backdrop of the war, that was able to become the world leader in drone production and even surpass the United States.

Kellogg does not deny the fact that the aggressor country, Russia, has a strong army. However, the key nuance is that it is not as powerful as the Kremlin itself claims.

The Ukrainians have already managed to significantly reduce the military power of the Russian Federation, and therefore there is no longer any talk of Ukraine's defeat. Share

Kellogg believes that the diplomatic strategy of American leader Donald Trump is capable of ending the war.

He added that the head of the White House believes in one-on-one diplomacy.