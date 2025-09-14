"Will not lose this war." Kellogg named Ukraine's key advantage

According to Keith Kellogg, the US President's special representative for Ukraine, Russia has lost any chance of winning this war, which means that Ukraine will definitely not be defeated.
- Despite Russia's strong army, Kellogg emphasizes that it is not as powerful as claimed by the Kremlin.
- Kellogg believes in President Trump's diplomatic strategy to end the war through one-on-one diplomacy.
Kellogg is confident in Ukraine's strength
A statement on this matter was made at the 21st Annual Meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES).
He also drew attention to the fact that it was Ukraine, against the backdrop of the war, that was able to become the world leader in drone production and even surpass the United States.
Kellogg does not deny the fact that the aggressor country, Russia, has a strong army. However, the key nuance is that it is not as powerful as the Kremlin itself claims.
Kellogg believes that the diplomatic strategy of American leader Donald Trump is capable of ending the war.
He added that the head of the White House believes in one-on-one diplomacy.
