On September 13, US leader Donald Trump published the contents of a letter to NATO countries, in which he promises to impose sanctions against Russia if the Alliance members do the same, as well as completely abandon Russian oil.
Points of attention
- He emphasizes the urgency of ending the 'Biden-Zelensky war' to save lives and accuses NATO of wasting time, energy, and money by not following his proposed actions.
- Trump's ultimatum puts pressure on NATO to align with his demands in order to bring a swift end to the conflict and prevent further loss of lives.
Trump invented a new requirement for imposing sanctions against Russia
Against this background, the American leader began to complain that all this time NATO's commitment to Ukraine's victory was far from 100 percent.
Moreover, he added that the volume of purchases of Russian oil by some countries was shocking.
Trump believes that the Alliance's imposition of 50-100% tariffs on China, which will be completely abolished after the end of the war, will also be an important step on this path.
The head of the White House drew attention to the fact that China has strong control and influence over Russia, and strong tariffs can weaken this influence.
He also cynically added that this is “a Biden-Zelensky war,” not Trump-Putin.
