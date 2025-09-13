On September 13, US leader Donald Trump published the contents of a letter to NATO countries, in which he promises to impose sanctions against Russia if the Alliance members do the same, as well as completely abandon Russian oil.

Trump invented a new requirement for imposing sanctions against Russia

I am ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia when all NATO countries agree and start doing the same, and also when all NATO countries STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA. Donald Trump President of the United States

Against this background, the American leader began to complain that all this time NATO's commitment to Ukraine's victory was far from 100 percent.

Moreover, he added that the volume of purchases of Russian oil by some countries was shocking.

This significantly weakens your negotiating position and bargaining power with Russia. In any case, I am ready to act when you are ready. Just tell me when? Share

Trump believes that the Alliance's imposition of 50-100% tariffs on China, which will be completely abolished after the end of the war, will also be an important step on this path.

The head of the White House drew attention to the fact that China has strong control and influence over Russia, and strong tariffs can weaken this influence.

He also cynically added that this is “a Biden-Zelensky war,” not Trump-Putin.