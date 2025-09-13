"I'm ready." Trump issues NATO ultimatum on Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date

"I'm ready." Trump issues NATO ultimatum on Russia

Donald Trump
Trump invented a new requirement for imposing sanctions against Russia
Читати українською

On September 13, US leader Donald Trump published the contents of a letter to NATO countries, in which he promises to impose sanctions against Russia if the Alliance members do the same, as well as completely abandon Russian oil.

Points of attention

  • He emphasizes the urgency of ending the 'Biden-Zelensky war' to save lives and accuses NATO of wasting time, energy, and money by not following his proposed actions.
  • Trump's ultimatum puts pressure on NATO to align with his demands in order to bring a swift end to the conflict and prevent further loss of lives.

Trump invented a new requirement for imposing sanctions against Russia

I am ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia when all NATO countries agree and start doing the same, and also when all NATO countries STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Against this background, the American leader began to complain that all this time NATO's commitment to Ukraine's victory was far from 100 percent.

Moreover, he added that the volume of purchases of Russian oil by some countries was shocking.

This significantly weakens your negotiating position and bargaining power with Russia. In any case, I am ready to act when you are ready. Just tell me when?

Photo: screenshot

Trump believes that the Alliance's imposition of 50-100% tariffs on China, which will be completely abolished after the end of the war, will also be an important step on this path.

The head of the White House drew attention to the fact that China has strong control and influence over Russia, and strong tariffs can weaken this influence.

He also cynically added that this is “a Biden-Zelensky war,” not Trump-Putin.

I am only here to help stop it and save thousands of Russian and Ukrainian lives (7,118 lives lost in the last week alone. INSANE!). If NATO does as I say, the WAR will end quickly and all those lives will be saved! If not, you are just wasting my time, and the time, energy, and money of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"The last straw." Putin publicly humiliated Trump and his wife Melania
Putin shows contempt for Trump and his entourage
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We got Alaska." Sikorsky publicly shamed Trump
Sikorsky criticized Trump's approach
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump and Putin's new meeting — where and when
Will Trump and Putin meet in Malaysia?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?