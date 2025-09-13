Trump and Putin's new meeting — where and when

According to the New Straits Times, US leader Donald Trump may meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in October during his visit to Malaysia.

Will Trump and Putin meet in Malaysia?

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim made a statement on this matter.

He officially confirmed that Trump, Putin, as well as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, will participate in the 47th ASEAN Summit.

What is important to understand is that it will take place in October in Kuala Lumpur.

"We were lucky. Despite the tariff issue, US President Donald Trump called and told me that he would be visiting Malaysia next month to coincide with the ASEAN meeting. Premier Li Keqiang will also be there," Anwar said. Share

In addition, it is noted that during his visit to Beijing, Anwar met with Putin, who is "seriously considering the possibility of coming to Malaysia."

Journalists point out that the annual ASEAN summit brings together the leaders of 10 Southeast Asian nations and their allies.

The main goal of the meeting is to discuss security, economics, trade, and global challenges.