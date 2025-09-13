Trump and Putin's new meeting — where and when
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump and Putin's new meeting — where and when

Will Trump and Putin meet in Malaysia?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to the New Straits Times, US leader Donald Trump may meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in October during his visit to Malaysia.

Points of attention

  • The potential meeting between Trump and Putin holds geopolitical significance and has sparked interest among journalists and analysts.
  • The meeting could have implications for international relations and global affairs, particularly in the context of the ongoing geopolitical tensions and economic issues.

Will Trump and Putin meet in Malaysia?

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim made a statement on this matter.

He officially confirmed that Trump, Putin, as well as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, will participate in the 47th ASEAN Summit.

What is important to understand is that it will take place in October in Kuala Lumpur.

"We were lucky. Despite the tariff issue, US President Donald Trump called and told me that he would be visiting Malaysia next month to coincide with the ASEAN meeting. Premier Li Keqiang will also be there," Anwar said.

In addition, it is noted that during his visit to Beijing, Anwar met with Putin, who is "seriously considering the possibility of coming to Malaysia."

Journalists point out that the annual ASEAN summit brings together the leaders of 10 Southeast Asian nations and their allies.

The main goal of the meeting is to discuss security, economics, trade, and global challenges.

The participation of leading world leaders traditionally enhances the international influence of the forum.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US publicly accused Russia of violating international law
The US voiced its accusations against Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Putin really attacked Poland — Colonel Kemp's explanation
Putin has a clear goal regarding NATO and Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US imposes sanctions against key Russian allies
The US is still increasing pressure on Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?