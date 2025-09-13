Trump and Putin's new meeting — where and when

According to the New Straits Times, US leader Donald Trump may meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in October during his visit to Malaysia.
Points of attention
- The potential meeting between Trump and Putin holds geopolitical significance and has sparked interest among journalists and analysts.
- The meeting could have implications for international relations and global affairs, particularly in the context of the ongoing geopolitical tensions and economic issues.
Will Trump and Putin meet in Malaysia?
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim made a statement on this matter.
He officially confirmed that Trump, Putin, as well as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, will participate in the 47th ASEAN Summit.
What is important to understand is that it will take place in October in Kuala Lumpur.
In addition, it is noted that during his visit to Beijing, Anwar met with Putin, who is "seriously considering the possibility of coming to Malaysia."
Journalists point out that the annual ASEAN summit brings together the leaders of 10 Southeast Asian nations and their allies.
The main goal of the meeting is to discuss security, economics, trade, and global challenges.
