The US publicly accused Russia of violating international law
Source:  Reuters

The United States of America officially announced during a meeting of the UN Security Council that the aggressor country Russia violated international law and the UN Charter after Russian drones invaded Polish airspace.

  • The US condemned Russia's actions as a sign of disrespect towards peace efforts and highlighted the intensified bombing of Ukraine following a meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.
  • The statements made by US Acting Permanent Representative to the UN and Polish Secretary of State shed light on the gravity of the situation and the firm stance taken by the US and its allies.

Acting US Permanent Representative to the UN Dorothy Shea made a statement on this occasion.

According to her, the US is determined to "defend every inch of NATO territory."

"The United States stands with our NATO allies in the face of these disturbing airspace violations," the American diplomat emphasized.

Shi drew attention to the fact that the Russian army intensified its bombing of Ukraine after Donald Trump met with dictator Putin in Alaska as part of peace talks to end the war.

"These actions, including the violation of the airspace of a US ally — whether intentional or not — demonstrate enormous disrespect for the sincere efforts of the US to end this war," she indignantly said.

What is important to understand is that Poland was the first NATO member country to be forced to open fire during Russia's war against Ukraine.

"We know and I repeat that this was not a mistake," stressed Polish Secretary of State Marcin Bosacki.

