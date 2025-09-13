Why Putin really attacked Poland — Colonel Kemp's explanation
Putin has a clear goal regarding NATO and Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  The Telegraph

Former British Army officer Colonel Richard Kemp warns that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is waging a deliberate campaign of intimidation against NATO, with the ultimate goal of leaving Ukraine without the support of its allies in the Alliance.

Points of attention

  • The invasion of Poland marks a key point in Putin's propaganda campaign, which includes various tactics such as cyberattacks and assassination attempts.
  • Colonel Kemp warns against underestimating Putin's intentions and urges for a strategic response to protect Ukraine's interests.

Richard Kemp urges the world not to ignore the fact that the Russian drone attack on Poland was the most significant aerial invasion of NATO territory in its history.

Moreover, this was the first time that NATO warplanes shot down Russian drones.

According to Kemp, Putin was not going to test the Alliance's reaction, since he already knew that there would be no significant reaction to this provocation.

The colonel believes that this invasion of Poland is just part of a very effective propaganda campaign that includes: sabotage, arson, cyberattacks, assassination attempts, and intimidation within Western countries.

Putin's key goal is to convince Kyiv's allies to reduce or completely stop the flow of weapons to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Putin wants to sow fear among NATO countries to the point that they will seek to concentrate enhanced air defenses to protect Poland and, as a result, deprive Ukraine of the resources it so desperately needs, Kemp warns.

