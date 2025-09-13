According to the head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, even discussions about potential territorial concessions by Ukraine are a trap for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Kallas urges not to succumb to Putin's manipulations

As reported by the publication Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland , the European diplomat drew attention to the classic Russian negotiation tactics.

According to Callas, it traditionally has 3 stages:

First, the Kremlin demands what never belonged to it; then Moscow resorts to ultimatums and threats of force; Voices are mobilizing in the West that are ready to offer Russia exactly what it has never had before.

This is how Kallas reacted to German polls indicating that the majority of Germans support territorial concessions to Ukraine.

In the end, the Russians are getting more than they ever dared to dream of. This discussion about possible territorial concessions is a trap, and we must not fall into it. Kaia Callas EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

She also urged not to ignore Moscow's new "focus." It is about what it is selling as a compromise "preserving the territories it has already conquered."