EU allocates 6 billion euros for "Drone Alliance" for Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced an advance loan of €6 billion for the production of drones for Ukraine. They will help the country protect civilians and soldiers from Russian attacks.

"Drone Alliance" for Ukraine — what is it about?

The head of the EC drew attention to the fact that Ukraine's use of drones accounts for more than two-thirds of the losses of Russian equipment.

According to von der Leyen, it's not just about battlefield advantage.

"It's a reminder of the power of human ingenuity in our open societies," she emphasized. Share

Von der Leyen urges the world not to ignore the fact that Russia is rapidly catching up, supported by Iranian-developed Shahed drones.

Moreover, the aggressor country takes advantage of industrial mass production.

Thus, ingenuity has helped open the door to Ukraine's defense, but raw industrial power, on the other hand, may threaten to close it. Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

As von der Leyen noted, official Brussels has the opportunity to use its industrial power to support Ukraine in the drone war.