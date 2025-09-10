EU allocates 6 billion euros for "Drone Alliance" for Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced an advance loan of €6 billion for the production of drones for Ukraine. They will help the country protect civilians and soldiers from Russian attacks.
Points of attention
- The initiative not only focuses on providing battlefield advantage but also underscores the power of human ingenuity and collaborative industrialization to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities.
- The allocation of funds from frozen Russian assets signifies the EU's commitment to standing with Ukraine and bolstering its defense strategy through innovative drone technology.
"Drone Alliance" for Ukraine — what is it about?
The head of the EC drew attention to the fact that Ukraine's use of drones accounts for more than two-thirds of the losses of Russian equipment.
According to von der Leyen, it's not just about battlefield advantage.
Von der Leyen urges the world not to ignore the fact that Russia is rapidly catching up, supported by Iranian-developed Shahed drones.
Moreover, the aggressor country takes advantage of industrial mass production.
As von der Leyen noted, official Brussels has the opportunity to use its industrial power to support Ukraine in the drone war.
