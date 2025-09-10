Trump is ready to impose 100% tariffs on China and India on one condition
Category
Economics
Publication date

Trump is ready to impose 100% tariffs on China and India on one condition

The US wants to act together with the EU
Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

As journalists have learned, US leader Donald Trump will impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports from China and India if the European Union decides to make a similar decision.

Points of attention

  • The US is set to respond 'mirror-wise' to any EU tariffs against China and India, signaling a proactive stance on trade relations.
  • The tariffs will be maintained until China ceases its purchases of Russian oil, highlighting the interconnected geopolitical dynamics at play.

The US wants to act together with the EU

According to anonymous sources, the head of the White House made this demand during a meeting of senior US and EU officials in Washington.

In his opinion, this is a powerful step to increase economic pressure on Russia, which does not stop the war against Ukraine.

Another insider added that Trump's team is ready to act immediately, but only if official Brussels joins this decision.

"We are ready to act, ready to act right now, but we will do so only if our European partners take a step with us," said one of the officials.

What is important to understand is that the United States is currently set to respond "mirror-wise" to any EU tariffs against China and India.

According to US officials, Trump's position is to sharply raise tariffs and keep them in place until China stops buying Russian oil.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"The last straw." Putin publicly humiliated Trump and his wife Melania
Putin shows contempt for Trump and his entourage
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Court orders Trump to spend billions on international aid
Trump should provide international aid
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump chose an unexpected location for the G20 summit
Trump chose an unexpected location for the G20 summit

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?