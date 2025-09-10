Trump is ready to impose 100% tariffs on China and India on one condition

As journalists have learned, US leader Donald Trump will impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports from China and India if the European Union decides to make a similar decision.
Points of attention
- The US is set to respond 'mirror-wise' to any EU tariffs against China and India, signaling a proactive stance on trade relations.
- The tariffs will be maintained until China ceases its purchases of Russian oil, highlighting the interconnected geopolitical dynamics at play.
The US wants to act together with the EU
According to anonymous sources, the head of the White House made this demand during a meeting of senior US and EU officials in Washington.
In his opinion, this is a powerful step to increase economic pressure on Russia, which does not stop the war against Ukraine.
Another insider added that Trump's team is ready to act immediately, but only if official Brussels joins this decision.
What is important to understand is that the United States is currently set to respond "mirror-wise" to any EU tariffs against China and India.
