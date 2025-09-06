Trump chose an unexpected location for the G20 summit

American leader Donald Trump has decided that his country will host the 2026 G20 summit at the Trump National Doral golf course in Miami.
The G20 summit will be held on a golf course
On September 5, the head of the White House officially confirmed that the United States "will be honored to host the G20 summit here in America for the first time in nearly 20 years."
After that, he clarified that next year's G20 summit would be held at his own complex in Miami.
According to the US president, he personally will not benefit from this.
Against this backdrop, the American leader hinted that he would likely miss this year's summit, which will be held in South Africa.
As already mentioned, in November 2025, South Africa will host the G20 leaders' summit, at which it is to hand over the presidency to the US.
Despite this, American officials are currently avoiding participation in the events.
