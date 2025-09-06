Trump chose an unexpected location for the G20 summit
Source:  Politico

American leader Donald Trump has decided that his country will host the 2026 G20 summit at the Trump National Doral golf course in Miami.

  • Amidst the announcement, Trump hints at missing the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa, signaling potential tensions in US-South Africa relations within the G20 framework.
  • American officials' avoidance of participating in recent G20 events in South Africa, including top government officials like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, adds further complexity to the situation.

The G20 summit will be held on a golf course

On September 5, the head of the White House officially confirmed that the United States "will be honored to host the G20 summit here in America for the first time in nearly 20 years."

After that, he clarified that next year's G20 summit would be held at his own complex in Miami.

"This is the best place," Donald Trump told American journalists.

According to the US president, he personally will not benefit from this.

Against this backdrop, the American leader hinted that he would likely miss this year's summit, which will be held in South Africa.

As already mentioned, in November 2025, South Africa will host the G20 leaders' summit, at which it is to hand over the presidency to the US.

Despite this, American officials are currently avoiding participation in the events.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant skipped a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Cape Town in February. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also skipped a meeting of foreign ministers in Johannesburg.

