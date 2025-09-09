Russian dictator Vladimir Putin views the demobilization of his military as a risk potentially more serious than the return of the “Afghans” in 1989. That is why the illegitimate head of the Kremlin is doing everything possible to make the war against Ukraine last as long as possible.

Putin is afraid of the return of his soldiers

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the aggressor country is recruiting prisoners to the front, offering them a simple choice: rot behind bars or "earn freedom" with blood in the war against Ukraine.

That is why, in a short period of time, the Russian army turned into a gathering of murderers and rapists.

Participation in hostilities only increases their craving for violence and turns them into ruthless monsters.

The internet is abuzz with stories of criminals returning home from the front and going on a killing spree, a shocking example of the social problems Russia could face when hundreds of thousands of soldiers — some of them pardoned criminals — return home after the war ends, Reuters reports.

A statement on this issue was made by Russia expert Mark Galeotti.

According to his data, as of early 2025, more than 1.5 million Russian men and women participated in the war.