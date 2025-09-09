Russian dictator Vladimir Putin views the demobilization of his military as a risk potentially more serious than the return of the “Afghans” in 1989. That is why the illegitimate head of the Kremlin is doing everything possible to make the war against Ukraine last as long as possible.
Points of attention
- Experts predict that the demobilization of over 1.5 million Russian soldiers could unleash a wave of uncontrollable rage and violence within the country.
- Journalists warn of the potential rise of killers and rapists returning from the war, posing a significant societal challenge for Russia.
Putin is afraid of the return of his soldiers
Journalists draw attention to the fact that the aggressor country is recruiting prisoners to the front, offering them a simple choice: rot behind bars or "earn freedom" with blood in the war against Ukraine.
Participation in hostilities only increases their craving for violence and turns them into ruthless monsters.
A statement on this issue was made by Russia expert Mark Galeotti.
According to his data, as of early 2025, more than 1.5 million Russian men and women participated in the war.
Sooner or later, they will all be demobilized and returned home, and the aggressor country will feel the rage of its own soldiers who cannot control it in civilian life.
