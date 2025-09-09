The EU announced an ambitious plan to strengthen the AFU
The EU announced an ambitious plan to strengthen the AFU

European Parliament
Ukrainian soldiers will receive even more artillery shells
Head of European diplomacy Kaia Kallas officially confirmed that the European Union countries intend to supply 2 million artillery shells to the Ukrainian Defense Forces by October.

  • Head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, emphasizes the significance of meeting the goal of providing 2 million ammunition to help Ukraine defend itself effectively.
  • The Czech Republic's 'Czech initiative' ensures monthly supplies of ammunition to Ukraine until September, showcasing international efforts to support Ukraine's defense.

Ukrainian soldiers will receive even more artillery shells

Kallas drew attention to the fact that European allies have already provided Ukraine with almost 169 billion euros in financial support since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Against this background, the diplomat recalled the supply of large-caliber ammunition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So far, they (EU member states — ed.) have also provided 80% of our target of 2 million ammunition. By October, we aim to provide 100%.

Kaia Callas

Kaia Callas

EU foreign policy chief

According to her, this is a truly important goal, the implementation of which will help Ukraine protect itself from Russian invaders.

What is important to understand is that in April 2025, the head of European diplomacy officially confirmed that she had already collected a third of the 2 million ammunition promised to Ukraine.

The Czech Republic recently announced that, as part of the so-called "Czech initiative" for the purchase of ammunition around the world, monthly supplies to Ukraine have been secured until September.

