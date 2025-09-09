Head of European diplomacy Kaia Kallas officially confirmed that the European Union countries intend to supply 2 million artillery shells to the Ukrainian Defense Forces by October.

Ukrainian soldiers will receive even more artillery shells

Kallas drew attention to the fact that European allies have already provided Ukraine with almost 169 billion euros in financial support since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Against this background, the diplomat recalled the supply of large-caliber ammunition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So far, they (EU member states — ed.) have also provided 80% of our target of 2 million ammunition. By October, we aim to provide 100%. Kaia Callas EU foreign policy chief

According to her, this is a truly important goal, the implementation of which will help Ukraine protect itself from Russian invaders.

What is important to understand is that in April 2025, the head of European diplomacy officially confirmed that she had already collected a third of the 2 million ammunition promised to Ukraine.

The Czech Republic recently announced that, as part of the so-called "Czech initiative" for the purchase of ammunition around the world, monthly supplies to Ukraine have been secured until September.