Russia drops aerial bomb on Donetsk region, killing over 20
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia drops aerial bomb on Donetsk region, killing over 20

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Russians killed over 20 residents of Donetsk region with one strike
Читати українською

On September 9, the Russian army launched an airstrike on the village of Yarova in Donetsk region, dropping the bomb directly on civilians. According to the latest reports, more than 20 local residents were killed.

Points of attention

  • Zelensky urged the international community, including the United States, Europe, and the G20, to take strong action against Russia to prevent further loss of life in the region.
  • The tragic incident underscores the urgent need for the world to address Russia's aggressive actions and implement measures to stop further attacks on civilians.

Russians killed over 20 residents of Donetsk region with one strike

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky immediately reacted to the new hostile attack:

A frankly brutal Russian air bomb strike on the village of Yarova in the Donetsk region. Directly on people. Ordinary civilians. At the moment when pensions were being issued. According to preliminary information, the number of dead is more than 20 people. There are no words... Condolences to all the relatives and friends of the deceased.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader also showed the first footage of the aftermath of the deadly Russian attack, which shows a large number of civilian casualties:

He called on the international community to ensure that such attacks by Russia do not go without an appropriate response from the world.

As Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled, the aggressor country continues to sow death, but avoids new powerful sanctions, new strong blows.

The world must not remain silent. The world must not remain inactive. The United States must respond. Europe must respond. The G20 must respond. Strong action must be taken to stop Russia from bringing death,” the President of Ukraine emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine is threatened with a shortage of air defense equipment — what happened?
Ukraine's defense may weaken due to Pentagon decision
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A single system of main oil pipelines has been disabled in Penza, Russia
Some Russian oil pipelines are out of service again

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?