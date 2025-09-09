On September 9, the Russian army launched an airstrike on the village of Yarova in Donetsk region, dropping the bomb directly on civilians. According to the latest reports, more than 20 local residents were killed.
Points of attention
- Zelensky urged the international community, including the United States, Europe, and the G20, to take strong action against Russia to prevent further loss of life in the region.
- The tragic incident underscores the urgent need for the world to address Russia's aggressive actions and implement measures to stop further attacks on civilians.
Russians killed over 20 residents of Donetsk region with one strike
Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky immediately reacted to the new hostile attack:
The Ukrainian leader also showed the first footage of the aftermath of the deadly Russian attack, which shows a large number of civilian casualties:
He called on the international community to ensure that such attacks by Russia do not go without an appropriate response from the world.
As Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled, the aggressor country continues to sow death, but avoids new powerful sanctions, new strong blows.
