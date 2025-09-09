Russia drops aerial bomb on Donetsk region, killing over 20

On September 9, the Russian army launched an airstrike on the village of Yarova in Donetsk region, dropping the bomb directly on civilians. According to the latest reports, more than 20 local residents were killed.

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky immediately reacted to the new hostile attack:

A frankly brutal Russian air bomb strike on the village of Yarova in the Donetsk region. Directly on people. Ordinary civilians. At the moment when pensions were being issued. According to preliminary information, the number of dead is more than 20 people. There are no words... Condolences to all the relatives and friends of the deceased. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader also showed the first footage of the aftermath of the deadly Russian attack, which shows a large number of civilian casualties:

He called on the international community to ensure that such attacks by Russia do not go without an appropriate response from the world.

As Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled, the aggressor country continues to sow death, but avoids new powerful sanctions, new strong blows.