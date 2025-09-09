Ukraine is threatened with a shortage of air defense equipment — what happened?
Ukraine's defense may weaken due to Pentagon decision
Source:  Financial Times

Financial Times insiders warn that Ukraine could face a shortage of air defense equipment after the US Department of Defense revised its military aid program. Importantly, this has caused a slowdown in supplies at a time when Russia is stepping up air attacks on Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Experts warn of the urgent need to address the reduction in supply volumes to ensure Ukraine's ability to defend against Russian aerial threats effectively.
  • The situation highlights the critical importance of promptly addressing the air defense equipment shortage to bolster Ukraine's defenses and safeguard its sovereignty.

The problems have become increasingly apparent after several months of irregular and lower-than-expected deliveries since the Pentagon directive was issued in June, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Experts believe that if Russia does not stop the escalation or simply maintains a higher pace of missile and drone attacks, Ukrainian air defense will experience a significant deficit.

"It's a matter of time before the ammunition runs out," an insider familiar with American supplies of air defense equipment to Ukraine told the media.

It is important to understand that the reduction in supply volumes is of particular concern, as other missiles purchased directly from manufacturers under a separate program, the Ukraine Security Initiative, are produced in batches, resulting in gaps between deliveries.

European allies recently agreed to send air defense systems and ammunition from their own stockpiles and purchase others from the United States so they could supply them to Ukraine.

The key problem is that these supplies have only begun to arrive partially.

