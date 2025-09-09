Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team says no sanctions will force the Kremlin to change its stance on the war in Ukraine. Importantly, this statement comes hours after the US and EU confirmed they are considering new economic sanctions against Russia.

The Kremlin is not intimidated by Trump's plans to impose sanctions

Foreign journalists draw attention to the fact that during the war, Kyiv's Western allies imposed tens of thousands of sanctions against the aggressor country, Russia.

In this way, they wanted to cripple Russia's $2.2 trillion economy and undermine the influence of dictator Putin.

Against this background, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin continues to cynically lie that the Russian economy has withstood the pressure of sanctions precisely thanks to war spending.

Moreover, he called on businesses and government officials to circumvent the restrictions in any way they can.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a new statement on this matter:

No sanctions will be able to force the Russian Federation to change its consistent position. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

What is important to understand is that this happened after US leader Donald Trump announced that he was ready to move to the "second phase" of sanctions against Russia.

Journalists noted that this is his most frank statement about increasing pressure on the Kremlin or those who buy its oil.

As noted by the President of the European Council, António Costa, the new EU sanctions are being prepared in close coordination with the US.