Macron promised to tighten sanctions against Russia — in which case

After a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" on September 4, French President Macron spoke about sanctions against Russia. He promised to strengthen them if Moscow refused to make peace.
Points of attention
- French President Macron vows to strengthen sanctions against Russia if Moscow declines peace talks.
- The United States is expected to coordinate with France in imposing new sanctions on Russia.
- Efforts are being made to secure guarantees for Ukraine and take further steps to counter Russian aggression.
Macron promises new sanctions against Russia in coordination with the US
According to the French president, the United States will supposedly also join in.
This became known during Zelenskyy and Macron's communication with journalists following the meetings.
Macron also said that America's contribution to guarantees for Ukraine will be determined in the coming weeks.
According to him, there will be further contacts between the Americans and the Russians, and "all signals must become reality."
He also added that the EU is ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, and "there is a political proposal, a military proposal on the table."
Macron added that, as part of supporting security guarantees, 26 countries have already decided to deploy their military in Ukraine the day after a ceasefire or the achievement of peace.
These troops will be deployed off the front line and will aim to prevent further aggression by the Russian Federation.
