Macron promised to tighten sanctions against Russia — in which case

After a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" on September 4, French President Macron spoke about sanctions against Russia. He promised to strengthen them if Moscow refused to make peace.

Macron promises new sanctions against Russia in coordination with the US

According to the French president, the United States will supposedly also join in.

This became known during Zelenskyy and Macron's communication with journalists following the meetings.

If Russia continues to refuse peace talks, new sanctions will be imposed in coordination with the US. Emmanuel Macron President of France

Macron also said that America's contribution to guarantees for Ukraine will be determined in the coming weeks.

We spoke with the US President. The conclusions are as follows: in the coming weeks we will clearly define what America's contribution to this coalition will be, we will finalize it. Contributions from European countries, the Asia-Pacific region, as well as Canada. We have defined the primary and secondary commitments to stop the war. Share

According to him, there will be further contacts between the Americans and the Russians, and "all signals must become reality."

He also added that the EU is ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, and "there is a political proposal, a military proposal on the table."

Macron added that, as part of supporting security guarantees, 26 countries have already decided to deploy their military in Ukraine the day after a ceasefire or the achievement of peace.