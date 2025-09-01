"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in Paris to help Ukraine — when exactly

A meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in a hybrid format will be held in Paris on September 4, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“Coalition of the Willing” meets in Paris

This was reported by the press service of the Elysee Palace.

According to the report, a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" to assist Ukraine will be held in Paris on September 4.

The meeting will be co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

I can confirm that a meeting of the "coalition of the determined" (in a hybrid format) will take place in Paris on Thursday. Share

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will join European leaders who will gather in Paris on Thursday to discuss possible security guarantees for Ukraine.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that after important preparatory work at the level of chiefs of staff, each country's contributions to potential security guarantees for Ukraine were pre-determined, and the "Coalition of the Willing" will meet at the leadership level to discuss these decisions.

Some of the participants will be present in Paris in person, and some will be online.