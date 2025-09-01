"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in Paris to help Ukraine — when exactly

A meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in a hybrid format will be held in Paris on September 4, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Points of attention
- The 'Coalition of the Willing' is set to meet in Paris with the aim of discussing and providing assistance to Ukraine in ensuring security.
- French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will co-chair the meeting, highlighting the importance of international collaboration and support for Ukraine.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also participate in the meeting to address potential security guarantees for Ukraine, emphasizing the significance of the discussions.
“Coalition of the Willing” meets in Paris
This was reported by the press service of the Elysee Palace.
According to the report, a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" to assist Ukraine will be held in Paris on September 4.
The meeting will be co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will join European leaders who will gather in Paris on Thursday to discuss possible security guarantees for Ukraine.
Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that after important preparatory work at the level of chiefs of staff, each country's contributions to potential security guarantees for Ukraine were pre-determined, and the "Coalition of the Willing" will meet at the leadership level to discuss these decisions.
Some of the participants will be present in Paris in person, and some will be online.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-