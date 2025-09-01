"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in Paris to help Ukraine — when exactly
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in Paris to help Ukraine — when exactly

“Coalition of the Willing”
Читати українською

A meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in a hybrid format will be held in Paris on September 4, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Points of attention

  • The 'Coalition of the Willing' is set to meet in Paris with the aim of discussing and providing assistance to Ukraine in ensuring security.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will co-chair the meeting, highlighting the importance of international collaboration and support for Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also participate in the meeting to address potential security guarantees for Ukraine, emphasizing the significance of the discussions.

“Coalition of the Willing” meets in Paris

This was reported by the press service of the Elysee Palace.

According to the report, a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" to assist Ukraine will be held in Paris on September 4.

The meeting will be co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

I can confirm that a meeting of the "coalition of the determined" (in a hybrid format) will take place in Paris on Thursday.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will join European leaders who will gather in Paris on Thursday to discuss possible security guarantees for Ukraine.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that after important preparatory work at the level of chiefs of staff, each country's contributions to potential security guarantees for Ukraine were pre-determined, and the "Coalition of the Willing" will meet at the leadership level to discuss these decisions.

Some of the participants will be present in Paris in person, and some will be online.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Coalition of the Determined". Ukrainian F-16 and L-39 pilots will train in the Czech Republic
Office of the President of Ukraine
a pilot
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Coalition of the Willing" Considers Changing Strategy Towards Ukraine
What is known about the secret negotiations of the "Coalition of the Willing"
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ceasefire in Ukraine. The "Coalition of the Willing" may change its position
How the position of the “Coalition of the Willing” may change

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?