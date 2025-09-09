According to the Financial Times, the team of American leader Donald Trump has already warned European allies that the United States is abandoning joint efforts to combat disinformation from countries such as Russia, China, and Iran.
Points of attention
- The Global Engagement Center's role in combating disinformation abroad has been impacted by this move, highlighting the increasing importance of addressing information warfare in the digital age.
- Former center head James Rubin warns about the risks associated with information warfare, emphasizing the need for a unified approach to counter disinformation spread by US adversaries.
Trump weakens US resistance to Russia and China
As anonymous sources told reporters, the leaders recently received news from the State Department that the US was terminating the memorandums of understanding.
What is important to understand is that they were signed in 2024 by the Joe Biden administration.
The key goal of these documents is to form a unified approach to identifying and exposing malicious information that foreign governments spread in an attempt to plunge the world into chaos.
James Rubin, who headed the center until December 2024, made a statement on this matter.
He does not hide that he considers this decision a "unilateral act of disarmament" in the information war against the Russian Federation and the PRC.
