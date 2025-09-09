According to the Financial Times, the team of American leader Donald Trump has already warned European allies that the United States is abandoning joint efforts to combat disinformation from countries such as Russia, China, and Iran.

Trump weakens US resistance to Russia and China

As anonymous sources told reporters, the leaders recently received news from the State Department that the US was terminating the memorandums of understanding.

What is important to understand is that they were signed in 2024 by the Joe Biden administration.

The key goal of these documents is to form a unified approach to identifying and exposing malicious information that foreign governments spread in an attempt to plunge the world into chaos.

The memos were part of an initiative led by the Global Engagement Center (GEC), a State Department agency dedicated to combating disinformation spread abroad by U.S. adversaries and terrorist groups. Share

James Rubin, who headed the center until December 2024, made a statement on this matter.

He does not hide that he considers this decision a "unilateral act of disarmament" in the information war against the Russian Federation and the PRC.