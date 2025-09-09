Watch: Defense forces struck 5 Russian army command posts
Watch: Defense forces struck 5 Russian army command posts

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of September 9, 2025
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck five command posts and one artillery system of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The use of various military assets such as missiles, guided bombs, and kamikaze drones indicates the escalating nature of the conflict and the challenges faced by Ukrainian units.
  • Stay up to date with the evolving situation and developments in the ongoing conflict to gain a comprehensive understanding of the dynamics at play.

Losses of the Russian army as of September 9, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 09/09/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,090,010 (+950) people,

  • tanks — 11,169 (+1) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,261 (+3) units,

  • artillery systems — 32,577 (+32) units,

  • MLRS — 1,482 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 57,504 (+226) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 61,207 (+72) units,

  • special equipment — 3,963 (+2) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 74 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used five missiles and dropped 148 guided bombs.

In addition, 5,516 kamikaze drones were used to destroy them and 4,989 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, 86 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

New Russian attack on Ukraine. 23 drones hit in 10 locations
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack
Trump plans to impose new sanctions against Russia — Putin responds
The Kremlin is not intimidated by Trump's plans to impose sanctions
Ukraine hits oil depot in Belgorod region of Russia
“Bavovna” in Russia on September 9 — all the details

