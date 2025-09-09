Watch: Defense forces struck 5 Russian army command posts

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck five command posts and one artillery system of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of September 9, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 09/09/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,090,010 (+950) people,

tanks — 11,169 (+1) units,

armored combat vehicles — 23,261 (+3) units,

artillery systems — 32,577 (+32) units,

MLRS — 1,482 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 57,504 (+226) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 61,207 (+72) units,

special equipment — 3,963 (+2) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 74 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used five missiles and dropped 148 guided bombs.

In addition, 5,516 kamikaze drones were used to destroy them and 4,989 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, 86 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.