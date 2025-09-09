New Russian attack on Ukraine. 23 drones hit in 10 locations

During the night of September 8-9, the Russian invaders carried out an air attack with 84 Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 60 enemy targets were successfully neutralized.
Points of attention
- The successful repelling of the Russian invasion demonstrates the resilience and commitment of Ukrainian defenders in safeguarding their country's airspace.
- The confirmation of 50 enemy drones being neutralized underscores the significant impact of the Ukrainian defense forces in countering aerial threats and protecting Ukraine.
Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack
This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.
What is important to understand is that over 50 of them are martyrs.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that 23 strike UAVs were hit at 10 locations.
