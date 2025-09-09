A massive fire broke out in the village of Prokhorovka in Russia's Belgorod region amid an attack by Ukrainian drones. It later emerged that the drones had successfully struck an enemy oil depot in the region.

“Bavovna” in Russia on September 9 — all the details

A statement on this matter was immediately made by the Kremlin's protege in the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

According to the latter, the fire at the oil depot in the village of Prokhorovka has already been extinguished.

There are no casualties. The attack resulted in damage to the tanks, the Russian governor said. Share

Journalists drew attention to the fact that Gladkov in no way linked the fire to the Ukrainian drone attack and did not write anything about the scale of the damage.

Despite this, he officially confirmed that, in addition to the equipment of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, fire trucks were involved in fighting the fire.

In addition, it is known that drones also reached Sochi.

In total, according to preliminary information, about 6 private houses were damaged: facades, roofs, windows and fences. Emergency and special services are working on the site, — wrote Governor Kondratyev. Share

The Russian Defense Ministry stated on the morning of September 9 that air defense systems allegedly intercepted and destroyed 31 Ukrainian UAVs over several regions of the aggressor country: