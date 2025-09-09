A massive fire broke out in the village of Prokhorovka in Russia's Belgorod region amid an attack by Ukrainian drones. It later emerged that the drones had successfully struck an enemy oil depot in the region.
- Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed the incident and stated that the fire at the oil depot has been extinguished, with emergency services on site.
- In addition to the oil depot attack, Ukrainian drones also caused damage to private houses in Sochi and other regions, leading to ongoing responses by emergency and special services.
A statement on this matter was immediately made by the Kremlin's protege in the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov.
According to the latter, the fire at the oil depot in the village of Prokhorovka has already been extinguished.
Journalists drew attention to the fact that Gladkov in no way linked the fire to the Ukrainian drone attack and did not write anything about the scale of the damage.
Despite this, he officially confirmed that, in addition to the equipment of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, fire trucks were involved in fighting the fire.
In addition, it is known that drones also reached Sochi.
The Russian Defense Ministry stated on the morning of September 9 that air defense systems allegedly intercepted and destroyed 31 Ukrainian UAVs over several regions of the aggressor country:
7 drones allegedly shot down over the Belgorod region,
3 — over Kursk,
2 — over the Krasnodar Territory,
1 each — over the Tambov and Voronezh regions.
15 UAVs were allegedly neutralized over the Black Sea and 2 over temporarily occupied Crimea.
