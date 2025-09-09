A series of explosions in Penza, Russia, disabled a single system of main oil pipelines, Ukrainian journalists reported, citing their sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

Some Russian oil pipelines are out of service again

According to insiders in the GUR, at least 4 explosions occurred in the Zheleznodorozhny district of Penza.

This happened around 4:00 a.m. on September 8.

Against the backdrop of recent events, two main gas pipeline pipes with a throughput capacity of 2 million barrels per day stopped functioning.

Moreover, it is indicated that two more gas pipeline pipes of regional importance were damaged at the same location.

A few hours after the explosions, in order to hide the true causes of the emergency, information appeared in local media about alleged "planned exercises" at oil and gas facilities in conjunction with emergency and special services. Share

Russian authorities have urged civilians to remain calm and ignore reports of explosions in local Telegram channels.