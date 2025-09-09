A series of explosions in Penza, Russia, disabled a single system of main oil pipelines, Ukrainian journalists reported, citing their sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.
- These main oil pipelines supported the activities of the Russian army in Ukraine.
- Local authorities are lying to the population about "scheduled training" at oil and gas facilities.
Some Russian oil pipelines are out of service again
According to insiders in the GUR, at least 4 explosions occurred in the Zheleznodorozhny district of Penza.
This happened around 4:00 a.m. on September 8.
Against the backdrop of recent events, two main gas pipeline pipes with a throughput capacity of 2 million barrels per day stopped functioning.
Moreover, it is indicated that two more gas pipeline pipes of regional importance were damaged at the same location.
Russian authorities have urged civilians to remain calm and ignore reports of explosions in local Telegram channels.
Anonymous sources in the GUR draw attention to the fact that both affected gas pipelines supported the activities of Russian military facilities involved in a full-scale war against Ukraine.
