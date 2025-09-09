A single system of main oil pipelines has been disabled in Penza, Russia
Some Russian oil pipelines are out of service again
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

A series of explosions in Penza, Russia, disabled a single system of main oil pipelines, Ukrainian journalists reported, citing their sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

Points of attention

  • These main oil pipelines supported the activities of the Russian army in Ukraine.
  • Local authorities are lying to the population about "scheduled training" at oil and gas facilities.

According to insiders in the GUR, at least 4 explosions occurred in the Zheleznodorozhny district of Penza.

This happened around 4:00 a.m. on September 8.

Against the backdrop of recent events, two main gas pipeline pipes with a throughput capacity of 2 million barrels per day stopped functioning.

Moreover, it is indicated that two more gas pipeline pipes of regional importance were damaged at the same location.

A few hours after the explosions, in order to hide the true causes of the emergency, information appeared in local media about alleged "planned exercises" at oil and gas facilities in conjunction with emergency and special services.

Russian authorities have urged civilians to remain calm and ignore reports of explosions in local Telegram channels.

Anonymous sources in the GUR draw attention to the fact that both affected gas pipelines supported the activities of Russian military facilities involved in a full-scale war against Ukraine.

