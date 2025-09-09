"Azov" thwarted the Russian offensive in the Dobropil direction
"Azov" demonstrates the results of its work
Читати українською
Source:  AZOV

The soldiers of the 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard were not only able to stop a new attack by the Russian army in the Dobropil direction, but also to capture the Russian invaders.

  • The significance of surrendering as the only chance for Russian occupiers to survive in Ukraine is highlighted by Azov National Guard.
  • The cooperation between units such as Rubizh National Guard and Bukovina brigade in capturing Russian military personnel showcases the strength and unity of Ukrainian defense forces.

The Azovites showed a group of Russian soldiers who were captured in the area of responsibility of the 1st Corps of the NGU.

In pursuit of "successes", the Russian command sent the occupiers on an offensive into the hottest spot in the Donetsk region — Dobropillya. The attack by the Russian Armed Forces failed, the Defense Forces stabilized the situation, and these soldiers were simply lucky to survive.

As reported by Azov, the Russian military was captured by soldiers of the 4th operational brigade of the Rubizh National Guard and the 82nd separate airborne assault Bukovina brigade.

Against the backdrop of recent events, the Azovites reminded the Russian occupiers fighting against Ukraine: surrendering is the only chance to survive.

What is important to understand is that during the month of active hostilities in the Dobropol direction, where units of the 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard, together with adjacent and subordinate units, held the defense strip, 69 invaders were captured.

And this is not the end, Ukrainian defenders promise.

