The soldiers of the 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard were not only able to stop a new attack by the Russian army in the Dobropil direction, but also to capture the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- The significance of surrendering as the only chance for Russian occupiers to survive in Ukraine is highlighted by Azov National Guard.
- The cooperation between units such as Rubizh National Guard and Bukovina brigade in capturing Russian military personnel showcases the strength and unity of Ukrainian defense forces.
"Azov" demonstrates the results of its work
The Azovites showed a group of Russian soldiers who were captured in the area of responsibility of the 1st Corps of the NGU.
As reported by Azov, the Russian military was captured by soldiers of the 4th operational brigade of the Rubizh National Guard and the 82nd separate airborne assault Bukovina brigade.
Against the backdrop of recent events, the Azovites reminded the Russian occupiers fighting against Ukraine: surrendering is the only chance to survive.
What is important to understand is that during the month of active hostilities in the Dobropol direction, where units of the 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard, together with adjacent and subordinate units, held the defense strip, 69 invaders were captured.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-