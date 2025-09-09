The soldiers of the 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard were not only able to stop a new attack by the Russian army in the Dobropil direction, but also to capture the Russian invaders.

"Azov" demonstrates the results of its work

The Azovites showed a group of Russian soldiers who were captured in the area of responsibility of the 1st Corps of the NGU.

In pursuit of "successes", the Russian command sent the occupiers on an offensive into the hottest spot in the Donetsk region — Dobropillya. The attack by the Russian Armed Forces failed, the Defense Forces stabilized the situation, and these soldiers were simply lucky to survive. Share

As reported by Azov, the Russian military was captured by soldiers of the 4th operational brigade of the Rubizh National Guard and the 82nd separate airborne assault Bukovina brigade.

Against the backdrop of recent events, the Azovites reminded the Russian occupiers fighting against Ukraine: surrendering is the only chance to survive.

What is important to understand is that during the month of active hostilities in the Dobropol direction, where units of the 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard, together with adjacent and subordinate units, held the defense strip, 69 invaders were captured.