Zelenskyy revealed unknown details of Trump-Putin talks
Putin continues to bluff in negotiations with Trump
Source:  ABC

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin assured US President Donald Trump and members of his team that the Russian army would capture the entire Donetsk region by the end of 2025.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy emphasizes the significant territories occupied by Russia in Donbas, refuting Putin's claims of imminent capture.
  • Insights from Zelenskyy provide a deeper understanding of the ongoing conflict in the Donetsk region and the challenges faced by Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity.

Putin continues to bluff in negotiations with Trump

First of all, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the world not to believe the Kremlin's lie that the Russian army has captured 70% of Donbas since the start of the full-scale war.

What is important to understand is that this is just a traditional distortion of facts that Moscow often resorts to.

After the first occupation 11 years ago, he (Putin — ed.) captured Crimea without a fight and a third of Donbas. After the start of the full-scale war, in almost four years, they captured about 30% of the Donetsk region, not all of Donbas. And we now control another 32%. That is, a third was taken by them 10 years ago. During the years of the full-scale war, he took only 30%.

The head of state does not deny that this involves the occupation of significant territories.

However, it is worth noting that for this advance, the Russian army gave the lives of over a million of its soldiers.

And this is almost four years. And if he says that in 3-4 months, and this is what he told the Americans and the representative of President Trump, he said that he would take Donbas by the end of the year. He will not take it. The price is years and a million people. And if not years, but sooner, then simply more people, "Zelensky explained.

