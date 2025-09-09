According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin assured US President Donald Trump and members of his team that the Russian army would capture the entire Donetsk region by the end of 2025.
Putin continues to bluff in negotiations with Trump
First of all, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the world not to believe the Kremlin's lie that the Russian army has captured 70% of Donbas since the start of the full-scale war.
What is important to understand is that this is just a traditional distortion of facts that Moscow often resorts to.
The head of state does not deny that this involves the occupation of significant territories.
However, it is worth noting that for this advance, the Russian army gave the lives of over a million of its soldiers.
