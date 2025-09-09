"This is a new war." Zelensky made a clear demand to Ukraine's allies
Ukraine
Source:  ABC

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy demands that training missions of the Ukrainian military take place in Ukraine. The president stated this while talking about security guarantees for our country.

  • Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of adapting to the changing landscape of warfare, with a focus on technology and evolving strategies.
  • Brussels shows readiness to support Zelenskyy's proposal after the end of hostilities, highlighting the significance of enhancing Ukraine's military capabilities through training missions.

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that the key point of these guarantees is a powerful Ukrainian army.

This requires not only people, but also continued training missions.

But, of course, they (missions — ed.) should be in Ukraine. Because when we train our people abroad now, they come back and we retrain them. This is a new war, too much technology, and everything is changing.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The Head of State calls on allies not to ignore the fact that it is Ukrainian soldiers and officers who currently have more experience than their foreign colleagues.

"It's true. Our partners — Europeans and Americans — they started learning from our guys. And that's good," the Ukrainian leader noted.

Recently, the head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, reported that there is broad support among allied countries for expanding the mandate of the EU military assistance mission to Ukraine in terms of military training.

First of all, it is about "providing training and consultations inside Ukraine after any ceasefire."

