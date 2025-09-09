"This is a new war." Zelensky made a clear demand to Ukraine's allies

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy demands that training missions of the Ukrainian military take place in Ukraine. The president stated this while talking about security guarantees for our country.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of adapting to the changing landscape of warfare, with a focus on technology and evolving strategies.
- Brussels shows readiness to support Zelenskyy's proposal after the end of hostilities, highlighting the significance of enhancing Ukraine's military capabilities through training missions.
Zelenskyy voiced his position
The Head of State drew attention to the fact that the key point of these guarantees is a powerful Ukrainian army.
This requires not only people, but also continued training missions.
The Head of State calls on allies not to ignore the fact that it is Ukrainian soldiers and officers who currently have more experience than their foreign colleagues.
Recently, the head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, reported that there is broad support among allied countries for expanding the mandate of the EU military assistance mission to Ukraine in terms of military training.
First of all, it is about "providing training and consultations inside Ukraine after any ceasefire."
More on the topic
