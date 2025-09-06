DIU named the number of Russian occupiers on the territory of Ukraine

The representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, officially confirmed that as of today, there are about 700 thousand Russian invaders on the territory of our country.

DIU revealed current data on the situation at the front

As Andriy Yusov noted, 700,000 Russian troops are the total number of enemy troops, which includes support forces, special services, and the Russian Guard.

The GUR representative drew attention to the fact that the majority of the Russian group is concentrated in the Donetsk region.

This indicates what goal is currently key for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, soldiers from North Korea are fighting only on the territory of the Russian Federation.

It is also indicated that the Kim Jong-un regime supplies more than 40% of artillery shells to the Russian invaders.

Andriy Yusov does not hide that this is a really serious problem at the moment.