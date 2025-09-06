The representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, officially confirmed that as of today, there are about 700 thousand Russian invaders on the territory of our country.
- The support forces, special services, and Russian Guard are part of the total enemy troops in Ukraine, signifying a significant threat posed by the Russian regime under Vladimir Putin.
- The Ministry of Defense's Directorate of Military Administration highlights the critical impact of the millions of artillery shells supplied to Russian invaders on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
DIU revealed current data on the situation at the front
As Andriy Yusov noted, 700,000 Russian troops are the total number of enemy troops, which includes support forces, special services, and the Russian Guard.
The GUR representative drew attention to the fact that the majority of the Russian group is concentrated in the Donetsk region.
This indicates what goal is currently key for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
According to Ukrainian intelligence, soldiers from North Korea are fighting only on the territory of the Russian Federation.
It is also indicated that the Kim Jong-un regime supplies more than 40% of artillery shells to the Russian invaders.
Andriy Yusov does not hide that this is a really serious problem at the moment.
