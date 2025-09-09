Russian attack on Donetsk region — death toll rises

On September 9, Russian invaders dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Yarova, in Donetsk region, directly targeting civilians. As of 1:50 p.m., 23 civilians were reported killed.
Points of attention
- The ongoing response efforts involve multiple agencies, including the National Police, State Emergency Service, and military, to assess the full extent of casualties and damages caused by the Russian attack.
- The tragic incident underscores the devastating impact of the conflict in Donetsk region and the urgent need for peace and protection of civilian lives in the area.
New Russian attack claims the lives of many elderly people
Important details were shared by the head of the Lymansk City Military Administration, Oleksandr Zhuravlev.
According to him, at least 18 residents of the village were injured, three of them in serious condition.
According to preliminary data, the enemy dropped a KAB-250 aerial bomb. Most of the dead were people of retirement age.
As Zhuravlev noted, some of the wounded were evacuated to a hospital in Sloviansk, among them people in serious condition.
He also added that the National Police, the State Emergency Service, the military, and military administration employees are still working at the site of the Russian air bomb to determine the exact number of injured and killed as a result of the strike.
