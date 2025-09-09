Russian attack on Donetsk region — death toll rises
Russian attack on Donetsk region — death toll rises

New Russian attack claims the lives of many elderly people
On September 9, Russian invaders dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Yarova, in Donetsk region, directly targeting civilians. As of 1:50 p.m., 23 civilians were reported killed.

  • The ongoing response efforts involve multiple agencies, including the National Police, State Emergency Service, and military, to assess the full extent of casualties and damages caused by the Russian attack.
  • The tragic incident underscores the devastating impact of the conflict in Donetsk region and the urgent need for peace and protection of civilian lives in the area.

Important details were shared by the head of the Lymansk City Military Administration, Oleksandr Zhuravlev.

According to him, at least 18 residents of the village were injured, three of them in serious condition.

According to preliminary data, the enemy dropped a KAB-250 aerial bomb. Most of the dead were people of retirement age.

As Zhuravlev noted, some of the wounded were evacuated to a hospital in Sloviansk, among them people in serious condition.

At 10:40 there was an arrival, KAB-250 approximately. The place of impact was just where "Ukrposhta" was issuing pensions to the population. At the moment, 23 people have died and 18 have been injured. Various conditions. There are three in serious condition, the others are more or less, they were taken to Sloviansk to be stabilized, — said the head of the Lymanskaya MBA.

He also added that the National Police, the State Emergency Service, the military, and military administration employees are still working at the site of the Russian air bomb to determine the exact number of injured and killed as a result of the strike.

