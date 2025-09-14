Russian drone invasion of Poland. Rubio began to justify Russia

US State Department Head Marco Rubio considers the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace unacceptable, but still doubts that the aggressor country Russia intentionally directed them towards Polish territory.

Rubio still justifies Russia

According to the head of American diplomacy, the United States considers the incident with Russian drones in Poland to be "an unacceptable, sad and dangerous event."

However, Donald Trump's team still harbors hope that the Russian attack was not targeted.

There is no doubt: the drones were launched intentionally. The question is whether the drones were specifically targeted at Poland. Marco Rubio US Secretary of State

The American diplomat also emphasized that if it turns out that the drones were indeed aimed at Poland, if convincing evidence is provided, this will be a step towards a new "serious escalation."

There are a number of other possibilities, but I think we would like to get all the facts and consult with our allies before drawing any specific conclusions,” added Marco Rubio. Share

As previously mentioned, on the night of September 10, during Russia's attack on Ukraine, Russian drones violated Polish airspace at least 19 times.