Russian drone invasion of Poland. Rubio began to justify Russia

US State Department Head Marco Rubio considers the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace unacceptable, but still doubts that the aggressor country Russia intentionally directed them towards Polish territory.
Points of attention
- The incident occurred during Russia's attack on Ukraine, with Russian drones breaching Polish airspace at least 19 times, raising concerns over the escalating tensions in the region.
- Marco Rubio emphasizes the importance of gathering all facts and consulting with allies before drawing any specific conclusions on the Russian drone invasion of Poland.
Rubio still justifies Russia
According to the head of American diplomacy, the United States considers the incident with Russian drones in Poland to be "an unacceptable, sad and dangerous event."
However, Donald Trump's team still harbors hope that the Russian attack was not targeted.
The American diplomat also emphasized that if it turns out that the drones were indeed aimed at Poland, if convincing evidence is provided, this will be a step towards a new "serious escalation."
As previously mentioned, on the night of September 10, during Russia's attack on Ukraine, Russian drones violated Polish airspace at least 19 times.
