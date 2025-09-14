Watch: Ukraine strikes oil refinery in Leningrad region of Russia
Source:  online.ua

On the night of September 14, Ukrainian strike drones successfully attacked an oil refinery in the Leningrad region of Russia. After that, a large-scale fire broke out at the enemy facility.

Points of attention

  • The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the neutralization of dozens of Ukrainian UAVs, showcasing the ongoing conflict dynamics in the region.
  • Understanding the significance of KINEF and its impact on Russia's energy infrastructure is essential in grasping the wider implications of this targeted attack.

According to eyewitnesses, immediately after the attack, loud explosions began to be heard on the territory of the enterprise and a fire broke out.

What is important to understand is that this time the Kirish refinery came under attack from Ukraine.

It is among the top 10 largest oil refineries in Russia. Its capacity is more than 20 million tons of oil per year.

In addition, it is known that Kirishinefteorgsintez (KINEF) is located more than 800 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

It is located in the city of Kirishi, Leningrad Region and belongs to the subsidiaries of Surgutnaftogaz.

This facility produces a wide range of petroleum products: gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, and others.

According to experts, it is KINEF that provides a significant part of Russia's needs for petroleum products and is an important element of the country's energy infrastructure.

In the morning, the Russian Ministry of Defense began claiming that air defense forces had allegedly destroyed and intercepted 80 Ukrainian drones overnight:

  • 30 — over the Bryansk region,

  • 15 — over the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea,

  • 12 — over the Smolensk region,

  • 10 — over Kaluga,

  • 5 — above Novgorodskaya,

  • 3 — over the waters of the Sea of Azov,

  • 2 — over the Leningrad region, one each over the Oryol, Ryazan and Rostov regions.

