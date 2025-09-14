When will Ukraine receive frozen Russian assets — forecast of the Ministry of Finance

According to the head of the Ministry of Finance, Serhiy Marchenko, official Brussels will find tools that will ensure the provision of at least part of the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to Ukraine in the near future.

Marchenko voiced an optimistic forecast

According to the head of the Ministry of Finance, European leaders are indeed very creative and determined to find ways to transfer Russian frozen assets without actual confiscation.

They are ready to provide us with a loan, they are scaling frozen assets, and preparing various mechanisms. Serhiy Marchenko Minister of Finance of Ukraine

Against this background, he voiced the prediction that Ukraine would soon receive "at least part" of Russia's frozen assets.

Marchenko also warned that in 2026, our country will need more financial support than this year.

The war continues, we have not yet seen the final stage of this war, and therefore we must prepare our military and our people and our society for another year of war, he said.

Moreover, it is indicated that Serhiy Marchenko estimated Ukraine's needs for external financing at 16 billion euros.

By the way, it recently became known that official Brussels is proposing a new idea on how to send billions of euros of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

The point is to replace the money transferred to Kyiv with promissory notes secured by the EU.