Russia shows launch of hypersonic Zircon missile

On September 14, the aggressor country Russia officially confirmed that it had launched a Zircon hypersonic cruise missile at a target in the Barents Sea. It is important to understand that this took place within the framework of the joint military exercises with Belarus "Zapad-2025".

Kremlin boasts about the launch of "Cyclone"

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, as part of the joint strategic exercises "West-2025", heterogeneous forces of the Northern Fleet launched a missile strike on a hypothetical enemy in the Barents Sea.

It is also indicated that the launch of the Zircon hypersonic missile was carried out by the crew of the Admiral Golovko frigate.

The target designation for the position to the command post of the heterogeneous strike force group was carried out by a long-range anti-submarine aircraft of the Northern Fleet's mixed aviation corps, the Tu-142, says an official statement from the Russian Defense Ministry. Share

According to objective control data obtained in real time, the target was eliminated with a precise hit.

The Russian Defense Ministry also assures that the area where the missile firing took place was closed to civilian shipping and aviation in advance.

As mentioned earlier, the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "West-2025" started on September 12.