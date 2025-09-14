Russia shows launch of hypersonic Zircon missile

On September 14, the aggressor country Russia officially confirmed that it had launched a Zircon hypersonic cruise missile at a target in the Barents Sea. It is important to understand that this took place within the framework of the joint military exercises with Belarus "Zapad-2025".
- Objective control data confirmed the precise hit on the target, emphasizing the advanced capabilities of the hypersonic missile.
- The joint exercises between Russia and Belarus are stated to be defensive in nature and not directed towards NATO members.
Kremlin boasts about the launch of "Cyclone"
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, as part of the joint strategic exercises "West-2025", heterogeneous forces of the Northern Fleet launched a missile strike on a hypothetical enemy in the Barents Sea.
It is also indicated that the launch of the Zircon hypersonic missile was carried out by the crew of the Admiral Golovko frigate.
According to objective control data obtained in real time, the target was eliminated with a precise hit.
The Russian Defense Ministry also assures that the area where the missile firing took place was closed to civilian shipping and aviation in advance.
As mentioned earlier, the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "West-2025" started on September 12.
Both countries assure that the exercises are exclusively defensive in nature and do not involve an attack on NATO members.
