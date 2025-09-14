Ukrainian defenders repelled the Russian army in Sumy region

The DeepState analytical project draws attention to the fact that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully repel Russian invaders near the border villages of Kostyantynivka and Novokostyantynivka, located in the Sumy region.

The situation in Sumy region is gradually improving

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have pushed back the enemy near Novokostyantynivka and Kostyantynivka, DeepState said in an official statement.

Despite this, as Ukrainian analysts note, the Russian invaders were able to capture Temyrivka in the Zaporizhia region.

Moreover, enemy forces advanced in the area of Kupyansk and near Novoivanivka in the Kharkiv region.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 1299th day of Russia's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.

It is also indicated that during September 13, 184 combat clashes took place at the front.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 89 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, including 163 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,785 attacks, 137 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 6,325 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked five areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, four artillery pieces, and one other important facility of the Russian army.