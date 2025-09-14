The DeepState analytical project draws attention to the fact that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully repel Russian invaders near the border villages of Kostyantynivka and Novokostyantynivka, located in the Sumy region.
Points of attention
- Russian invaders were able to capture Temyrivka in the Zaporizhia region, while Ukrainian forces targeted areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, artillery pieces, and important facilities of the Russian army.
- Despite facing airstrikes, guided bombs, attacks from multiple rocket launchers, and kamikaze drones, Ukrainian defenders continue to resist and protect their territory.
The situation in Sumy region is gradually improving
Despite this, as Ukrainian analysts note, the Russian invaders were able to capture Temyrivka in the Zaporizhia region.
Moreover, enemy forces advanced in the area of Kupyansk and near Novoivanivka in the Kharkiv region.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 1299th day of Russia's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.
It is also indicated that during September 13, 184 combat clashes took place at the front.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked five areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, four artillery pieces, and one other important facility of the Russian army.
More on the topic
