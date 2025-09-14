Tusk sounds alarm over wave of pro-Russian sentiment in Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has made no secret of his indignation and fear over the wave of "pro-Russian sentiment" sweeping his country, urging politicians and the public not to "give in to it."
Points of attention
- Poland's decision to close its border with Belarus reflects the escalating tensions and underscores the need to address the growing pro-Russian sentiment in the country.
- Prime Minister Tusk's warning serves as a call to action for the Polish political class to resist and counter the influence of Russia in order to protect national interests and security.
Tusk issued an important warning
On September 14, the Polish Prime Minister called on politicians and the people not to ignore the fact that "a wave of pro-Russian sentiment and hostility towards Ukraine is currently growing in the country."
He also made it clear that this wave was "created by the Kremlin based on real fears and emotions."
His loud statement came after Russian strike drones invaded Poland last week.
Moreover, on September 12, the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "West" started.
Recent events have significantly increased concerns about Russia's actions among both politicians and the Polish population.
