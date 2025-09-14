Tusk sounds alarm over wave of pro-Russian sentiment in Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has made no secret of his indignation and fear over the wave of "pro-Russian sentiment" sweeping his country, urging politicians and the public not to "give in to it."

Tusk issued an important warning

On September 14, the Polish Prime Minister called on politicians and the people not to ignore the fact that "a wave of pro-Russian sentiment and hostility towards Ukraine is currently growing in the country."

He also made it clear that this wave was "created by the Kremlin based on real fears and emotions."

The role of politicians is to stem this tide, not succumb to it. This is a test of patriotism and maturity for the entire Polish political class. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

Narasta fala prorosyjskich nastrojów i niechęci do walczącej Ukrainy, kreowanych przez Kreml na bazie autentycznych lęków i emocji. Rolą polityków jest zatrzymanie tej fali, nie płynięcie na niej. To test na patriotyzm i dojrzałość całej polskiej klasy politycznej. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) September 14, 2025

His loud statement came after Russian strike drones invaded Poland last week.

Moreover, on September 12, the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "West" started.

Recent events have significantly increased concerns about Russia's actions among both politicians and the Polish population.