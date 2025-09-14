Tusk sounds alarm over wave of pro-Russian sentiment in Poland
Category
Politics
Publication date

Tusk sounds alarm over wave of pro-Russian sentiment in Poland

Tusk issued an important warning
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has made no secret of his indignation and fear over the wave of "pro-Russian sentiment" sweeping his country, urging politicians and the public not to "give in to it."

Points of attention

  • Poland's decision to close its border with Belarus reflects the escalating tensions and underscores the need to address the growing pro-Russian sentiment in the country.
  • Prime Minister Tusk's warning serves as a call to action for the Polish political class to resist and counter the influence of Russia in order to protect national interests and security.

Tusk issued an important warning

On September 14, the Polish Prime Minister called on politicians and the people not to ignore the fact that "a wave of pro-Russian sentiment and hostility towards Ukraine is currently growing in the country."

He also made it clear that this wave was "created by the Kremlin based on real fears and emotions."

The role of politicians is to stem this tide, not succumb to it. This is a test of patriotism and maturity for the entire Polish political class.

Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk

Prime Minister of Poland

His loud statement came after Russian strike drones invaded Poland last week.

Moreover, on September 12, the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "West" started.

Recent events have significantly increased concerns about Russia's actions among both politicians and the Polish population.

Amid concerns about these exercises, Poland completely closed its border with Belarus on the evening of September 11, a decision made even before the incident with the downing of Russian drones.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian defenders repelled the Russian army in Sumy region
The situation in Sumy region is gradually improving
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Is Trump planning to impose sanctions against Russia — insider data
Trump sanctions against Russia are unlikely at this time
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia shows launch of hypersonic Zircon missile
Kremlin boasts about the launch of "Cyclone"

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?