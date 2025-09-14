How much does Ukraine spend per day of war with Russia — the General Staff's response
How much does Ukraine spend per day of war with Russia — the General Staff's response

Ukraine is holding Russia back at a high cost
Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov officially confirmed that Ukraine is forced to spend about $172 million (~7 billion hryvnias) just for a day of the full-scale war of aggression, which Russia has been waging for over 11 years.

  • The Chief of the General Staff underscores the significant financial burden of introducing innovations in the face of ongoing conflict with Russia.
  • Ukraine's efforts to hold back Russia's aggression showcase the country's determination and resilience in the face of costly warfare.

As Andriy Hnatov noted, our country does not have the ability to pay for such large-scale expenses from its own "wallet".

"You can calculate how much it costs per year and understand that we will not be able to carry this burden on our own," the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized.

Against this background, Gnatov made it clear that in this situation it is extremely important to attract funding from Western allied countries.

According to him, this will make it possible to continue the development of Ukraine's defense industry, as well as to introduce innovative technologies.

Gnatov is convinced that this would provide Ukraine with a significant advantage.

The Chief of the General Staff once again reiterated that deterring Russia costs a lot of money.

We must not forget that the introduction of innovations requires huge financial resources... Waging war against such a large and powerful country in terms of resources as the occupying country of the Russian Federation is extremely expensive," concluded Gnatov.

