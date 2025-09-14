How much does Ukraine spend per day of war with Russia — the General Staff's response

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov officially confirmed that Ukraine is forced to spend about $172 million (~7 billion hryvnias) just for a day of the full-scale war of aggression, which Russia has been waging for over 11 years.
Ukraine is holding Russia back at a high cost
As Andriy Hnatov noted, our country does not have the ability to pay for such large-scale expenses from its own "wallet".
Against this background, Gnatov made it clear that in this situation it is extremely important to attract funding from Western allied countries.
According to him, this will make it possible to continue the development of Ukraine's defense industry, as well as to introduce innovative technologies.
Gnatov is convinced that this would provide Ukraine with a significant advantage.
The Chief of the General Staff once again reiterated that deterring Russia costs a lot of money.
