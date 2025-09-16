Ukrainian soldiers struck the command of the Russian army in the Donetsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian soldiers struck the command of the Russian army in the Donetsk region

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about another successful strike by Ukraine?
Читати українською

On the morning of September 16, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine clarified the results of strikes on Russian occupiers' command posts in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region. The defeat of Russian army personnel, including the command, was officially confirmed.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the importance of such strikes in hampering the enemy's ability to coordinate and control military activities.
  • The timely attack followed a visit by the Minister of Defense of the aggressor country to the command posts of the Russian army, further showcasing the effectiveness of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

What is known about another successful strike by Ukraine?

As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this is an attack that units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out on September 8, 2025.

It was then that Ukrainian soldiers inflicted a comprehensive fire attack on the command posts of the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

The forces and means of the missile forces and artillery, the Air Force, the Forces of Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the command posts of the grouping of forces (forces) "Center" and the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that it is these enemy military formations that are involved in the fighting in the Pokrovsky direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that on August 28, the Minister of Defense of the aggressor country, Andriy Belousov, visited the command posts of the Russian army on this section of the front.

Not much time passed, and the indicated locations of the Russian troops' command were successfully attacked by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Strikes on these military targets significantly disrupt the management of units and subdivisions of the Russian Armed Forces.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Experts declare "turning point" on the battlefield
AI drones are changing the course of modern warfare
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation attacked Kyiv, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhia regions — there are dead and injured
State Emergency Service
Consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine on September 15-16
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New meeting between Zelensky and Trump. Rubio revealed the details
A new meeting between Zelensky and Trump may take place soon

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?