On the morning of September 16, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine clarified the results of strikes on Russian occupiers' command posts in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region. The defeat of Russian army personnel, including the command, was officially confirmed.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the importance of such strikes in hampering the enemy's ability to coordinate and control military activities.
- The timely attack followed a visit by the Minister of Defense of the aggressor country to the command posts of the Russian army, further showcasing the effectiveness of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
What is known about another successful strike by Ukraine?
As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this is an attack that units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out on September 8, 2025.
It was then that Ukrainian soldiers inflicted a comprehensive fire attack on the command posts of the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.
What is important to understand is that it is these enemy military formations that are involved in the fighting in the Pokrovsky direction.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that on August 28, the Minister of Defense of the aggressor country, Andriy Belousov, visited the command posts of the Russian army on this section of the front.
Not much time passed, and the indicated locations of the Russian troops' command were successfully attacked by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
More on the topic
