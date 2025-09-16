On the morning of September 16, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine clarified the results of strikes on Russian occupiers' command posts in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region. The defeat of Russian army personnel, including the command, was officially confirmed.

What is known about another successful strike by Ukraine?

As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this is an attack that units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out on September 8, 2025.

It was then that Ukrainian soldiers inflicted a comprehensive fire attack on the command posts of the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

The forces and means of the missile forces and artillery, the Air Force, the Forces of Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the command posts of the grouping of forces (forces) "Center" and the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. Share

What is important to understand is that it is these enemy military formations that are involved in the fighting in the Pokrovsky direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that on August 28, the Minister of Defense of the aggressor country, Andriy Belousov, visited the command posts of the Russian army on this section of the front.

Not much time passed, and the indicated locations of the Russian troops' command were successfully attacked by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.