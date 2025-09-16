US President Donald Trump will most likely meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky next week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

A new meeting between Zelensky and Trump may take place soon

American journalists asked the head of the State Department to comment on the situation with the development of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

Marco Rubio believes that "no leader in the world has done more to end this war than Trump."

Against this backdrop, he hinted at a potential meeting between the presidents next week.

Multiple phone calls, multiple meetings with Zelensky, including probably next week again in New York. Marco Rubio Head of the US Department of State

Moreover, the head of American diplomacy traditionally began to complain that the head of the White House "inherited this three-year war from the Biden administration."

Marco Rubio continues to assure that Trump is really doing everything he can to put an end to it.