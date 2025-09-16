US President Donald Trump will most likely meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky next week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.
Points of attention
- The US Department of State is collaborating with European partners to provide security guarantees for a potential settlement of the war.
- The meeting between Zelensky and Trump could play a crucial role in further diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
A new meeting between Zelensky and Trump may take place soon
American journalists asked the head of the State Department to comment on the situation with the development of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
Marco Rubio believes that "no leader in the world has done more to end this war than Trump."
Against this backdrop, he hinted at a potential meeting between the presidents next week.
Moreover, the head of American diplomacy traditionally began to complain that the head of the White House "inherited this three-year war from the Biden administration."
Marco Rubio continues to assure that Trump is really doing everything he can to put an end to it.
