Unidentified drone over the center of Warsaw — all the details of the incident

On the evening of September 15, foreign media were shocked by the news that an unidentified drone had been spotted over government buildings on Parkowa Street and over the Belvedere Palace, one of the residences of the Polish president in Warsaw. Later, the country's Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that it had been successfully neutralized.

Drone over Warsaw — what is known so far

As Donald Tusk reported, on the evening of September 15, the Polish State Security Service neutralized a drone that was flying over government buildings on Parkowa Street and Belvedere Palace.

"Two Belarusian citizens have been detained. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident," he said, but did not disclose any details. Share

Subsequently, a representative of the command of the State Protection Service (SPS), Colonel Boguslav Piurkovsky, made a separate statement on this matter:

State Security Service officers patrolling the area spotted the drone. The individuals operating the aircraft were detained at the scene and handed over to the police. There was no threat to the facility. Share

Polish Interior Ministry spokeswoman Karolina Halecka also reported the detention of two people.

The Presidential Security Service and the services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration are operating and protecting the most important facilities in the country. This shows that Poland is safe, — emphasized Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration Wisław Szczepanski. Share

What is important to understand is that this mysterious event occurred after Polish airspace was violated last week by nearly two dozen Russian drones flying from Ukraine and Belarus.