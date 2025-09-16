Unidentified drone over the center of Warsaw — all the details of the incident
Category
World
Publication date

Unidentified drone over the center of Warsaw — all the details of the incident

Drone over Warsaw - what is known so far
Читати українською
Source:  Polsat News

On the evening of September 15, foreign media were shocked by the news that an unidentified drone had been spotted over government buildings on Parkowa Street and over the Belvedere Palace, one of the residences of the Polish president in Warsaw. Later, the country's Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that it had been successfully neutralized.

Points of attention

  • This incident occurred following recent airspace violations by Russian drones, highlighting concerns about drone activities in the region.
  • Polish authorities are actively investigating the circumstances of the drone incident to ensure the safety and security of the capital.

Drone over Warsaw — what is known so far

As Donald Tusk reported, on the evening of September 15, the Polish State Security Service neutralized a drone that was flying over government buildings on Parkowa Street and Belvedere Palace.

"Two Belarusian citizens have been detained. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident," he said, but did not disclose any details.

Subsequently, a representative of the command of the State Protection Service (SPS), Colonel Boguslav Piurkovsky, made a separate statement on this matter:

State Security Service officers patrolling the area spotted the drone. The individuals operating the aircraft were detained at the scene and handed over to the police. There was no threat to the facility.

Polish Interior Ministry spokeswoman Karolina Halecka also reported the detention of two people.

The Presidential Security Service and the services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration are operating and protecting the most important facilities in the country. This shows that Poland is safe, — emphasized Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration Wisław Szczepanski.

What is important to understand is that this mysterious event occurred after Polish airspace was violated last week by nearly two dozen Russian drones flying from Ukraine and Belarus.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland invokes Article 4 of the NATO Treaty after Russian attack
Poland will consult with NATO members
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland and Latvia close airspace near borders amid Russian provocations
borders
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland is preparing for possible Russian aggression — thousands of volunteers are undergoing training
Poland

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?