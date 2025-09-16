Unidentified drone over the center of Warsaw — all the details of the incident

On the evening of September 15, foreign media were shocked by the news that an unidentified drone had been spotted over government buildings on Parkowa Street and over the Belvedere Palace, one of the residences of the Polish president in Warsaw. Later, the country's Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that it had been successfully neutralized.
Points of attention
- This incident occurred following recent airspace violations by Russian drones, highlighting concerns about drone activities in the region.
- Polish authorities are actively investigating the circumstances of the drone incident to ensure the safety and security of the capital.
Drone over Warsaw — what is known so far
As Donald Tusk reported, on the evening of September 15, the Polish State Security Service neutralized a drone that was flying over government buildings on Parkowa Street and Belvedere Palace.
Subsequently, a representative of the command of the State Protection Service (SPS), Colonel Boguslav Piurkovsky, made a separate statement on this matter:
Polish Interior Ministry spokeswoman Karolina Halecka also reported the detention of two people.
What is important to understand is that this mysterious event occurred after Polish airspace was violated last week by nearly two dozen Russian drones flying from Ukraine and Belarus.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-