Thousands of Poles have begun signing up for voluntary military training amid the growing threat from Russia, especially after the incursion of Russian drones into the country.

Poland is preparing for possible Russian aggression

The journalists spoke about office administrator Agnieszka Jedruszak, who was digging a trench six kilometers from the Russian border in northern Poland. According to her, she wants to be ready to protect her family, including her 13-year-old son.

"I will do everything to protect my child. And I will definitely fight to protect him," Jedrusak emphasized. Share

Reuters added that the military training the woman was undergoing took place in Branevo at a training ground for South Korean K-2 tanks. The training ground, located among forests and sandy terrain, echoed with the roar of tank engines and shouts of commands.

"Deep down, I always feel like something could happen," the 36-year-old woman noted.

As Colonel Grzegorz Wawrzynkiewicz, head of the Central Military Recruitment Center of Poland, said, in the first seven months of 2025, more than 20,000 Poles signed up for voluntary military training.

According to him, by the end of this year, about 40 thousand volunteers should undergo military training, which is more than twice the figure for 2022 (16 thousand). Share

Volunteers train alongside professional soldiers but are not part of regular units unless they are officially commissioned. This structure allows for a scalable force that can support Poland's defense strategy if needed — similar to systems used in Lithuania and Germany.

In turn, Poland's Deputy Minister of Defense, Cezary Tomczyk, emphasized that even despite progress in military technology, training a sufficient number of personnel remains very important for Poland's ability to defend itself.