The Russian Federation attacked Kyiv, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhia regions — there are dead and injured
State Emergency Service
Consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine on September 15-16
During the night of September 15-16, Russian invaders carried out air attacks on various regions of Ukraine. Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Sumy regions were the most affected this time. As of 09:00, at least 2 people were killed and 13 were injured.

  • The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported damages to fire and rescue vehicles, as well as the involvement of a significant number of rescuers and equipment in the aftermath of the attacks.
  • The situation remains critical as various regions in Ukraine face power outages and significant damages from the Russian attacks, highlighting the urgent need for international attention and support.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine on September 15-16

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the enemy struck twice at a parking lot in the Kyiv region.

What is important to understand is that the second time he attacked was when rescuers were putting out a fire there.

Two fire and rescue vehicles were damaged in the second attack. There were no casualties among rescue workers or civilians.

Also on the night of September 16, the enemy attacked Zaporizhia. One person was killed and 13 others were injured, including two children.

Moreover, large-scale fires broke out: 3 residential buildings with an area of 350 sq. m, two trucks in the parking lot, and a service station with an area of 600 sq. m were on fire.

78 rescuers and 17 pieces of equipment were involved in the liquidation.

Local authorities in the Mykolaiv region report that one person died as a result of a strike on a farm in the region.

In the Kharkiv region, Russian UAVs attacked an agricultural enterprise in the Kupyanskyi district. No injuries were reported.

In Sumy, part of the city was left without power supply after two drones were hit.

