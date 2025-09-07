Russia's attack on the Cabinet of Ministers. Sviridenko showed the consequences

The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, showed the government building, which on September 7 was damaged for the first time since the beginning of the war as a result of the most massive attack by Russian invaders.

The head of government officially confirmed that no one was injured, and the fire has already been extinguished.

According to Yulia Svyrydenko, the work of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will not be stopped due to the destruction.

I call on our partners and all nations of the world to turn disappointment with Russia's actions into effective assistance for Ukraine — not for the government building, but for the protection of our people across the country. It is time to act. Yulia Svyrydenko Prime Minister of Ukraine

She reiterated that Ukraine needs more air defense systems to protect its skies and energy infrastructure, especially before winter approaches.

"Increase sanctions pressure on Russia to reduce resources for the Russian military machine," urged Yulia Svirydenko.

On September 7, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that four people were killed and more than 44 civilians were injured in Russia's most massive attack on Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that civilians may still be under the rubble, so the number of victims may increase.