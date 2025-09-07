Russia's attack on the Cabinet of Ministers. Sviridenko showed the consequences

The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, showed the government building, which on September 7 was damaged for the first time since the beginning of the war as a result of the most massive attack by Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Emphasizes the importance of acting promptly to prevent further civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict.
- Despite the destruction, the government operations continue, highlighting resilience and determination in the face of adversity.
Svyrydenko appealed to the international community
The head of government officially confirmed that no one was injured, and the fire has already been extinguished.
According to Yulia Svyrydenko, the work of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will not be stopped due to the destruction.
She reiterated that Ukraine needs more air defense systems to protect its skies and energy infrastructure, especially before winter approaches.
On September 7, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that four people were killed and more than 44 civilians were injured in Russia's most massive attack on Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that civilians may still be under the rubble, so the number of victims may increase.
