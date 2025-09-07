Death toll rises in Kyiv after Russia's most massive attack

As of 12:52 on September 7, three Kyiv residents have already been reported dead as a result of a new large-scale strike by Russian invaders. Civilians may be under the rubble.
Points of attention
- The consequences of Russia's largest attack on Ukraine on September 7 are devastating, with the death toll rising and civilians trapped under rubble.
- The international community condemns the attack and calls for immediate action to protect civilians and address the escalating humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
Russia's largest attack on Ukraine on September 7 — what are the consequences?
The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, made a statement on this occasion:
In addition, 20 more victims are known in the capital of Ukraine.
Local authorities report more than 10 locations with damage. There were direct hits on residential high-rise buildings in the Svyatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts.
It is also indicated that the enemy damaged the roof of one of the kindergartens.
People's homes in the Darnytsia district were also hit by Russian invaders.
The drone hit a 4-story building, preliminary reports indicate partial destruction of the 3rd and 4th floors. Two casualties are known.
In the Pechersk district, Russia hit the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, where a fire broke out.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-