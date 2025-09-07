Death toll rises in Kyiv after Russia's most massive attack

As of 12:52 on September 7, three Kyiv residents have already been reported dead as a result of a new large-scale strike by Russian invaders. Civilians may be under the rubble.

Russia's largest attack on Ukraine on September 7 — what are the consequences?

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, made a statement on this occasion:

"We have received information about a third person killed in the Russian night attack. My sincere condolences to the family. The search and rescue operation is ongoing," he said. Share

In addition, 20 more victims are known in the capital of Ukraine.

Local authorities report more than 10 locations with damage. There were direct hits on residential high-rise buildings in the Svyatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts.

In a sixteen-story building in the Svyatoshynskyi district, the last three floors are damaged. In one of the damaged nine-story buildings in the district, the 4th to 8th floors are partially destroyed. There are currently two dead here, including a child. The Russians killed a mother and her son, who was only 3 months old, and the father was seriously injured. In another 9-story building, the third floor is damaged. Rescuers rescued nine people here. Work is ongoing at all locations. Timur Tkachenko Head of the KMVA

It is also indicated that the enemy damaged the roof of one of the kindergartens.

People's homes in the Darnytsia district were also hit by Russian invaders.

The drone hit a 4-story building, preliminary reports indicate partial destruction of the 3rd and 4th floors. Two casualties are known.

In the Pechersk district, Russia hit the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, where a fire broke out.